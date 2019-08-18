A first-half substitute when starting striker Angelo Rodriguez came up lame, Minnesota United's Abu Danladi scored an opportunistic goal with two minutes left in second-half stoppage time and delivered a wild 1-1 draw with Orlando City that could have felt like victory instead.

Dominant all night in controlling the play and scoring chances, United nonetheless surrendered Orlando City star Nani's 68th-minute penalty kick that was the game's only goal until Danladi stepped forth when his team so desperately needed it.

With the clock ticking loudly, Danladi drove a bouncing ball deep into the net after teammate Romain Metanire's long throw-in from the right sideline glanced off United defender Ike Opara's rising head, and deflected off several Orlando defenders directly in front of the net before Danladi pounced.

With time still left, Orlando appeared headed for yet another penalty kick when a bounding ball hit United defender Chase Gasper's extended arm in the penalty box and a foul was called. But a video review determined an Orlando player had been offside on the play, saving one point for each team.

"Extremely disappointed," United coach Adrian Heath said in his television interview after the game. "We might have got out of jail at the end, but disappointing."

Winners by a 1-0 score six times already this season at new Allianz Field, United was headed toward defeat by that same score until Danladi's late goal.

United vs. Orlando City, Late 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Sporting KC (FSN Plus)

The Loons beat Colorado 1-0 Wednesday night at the stadium by the freeway but trailed by that margin after one Orlando City counterattack created Nani's penalty-kick goal.

Signed by Orlando in February to a designated-player contract, Nani is the former Manchester United star whom Loons rookie defender Chase Gasper admitted he "idolized" and studied while he grew up dreaming big in suburban Washington, D.C.

Thirteen days earlier, United walked out of Allianz Field 1-0 winners over Portland on Ethan Finlay's penalty kick in second-half stoppage time, a victory the Loons gladly accepted but maybe didn't deserve.

On Saturday, Orlando City survived wave after wave of United chances before it counterattacked, turning a midfield turnover into Nani's long run for — and with — a ball into a penalty at its end.

Referee Jair Marruto awarded the kick after he penalized Loons defender Ike Opara for taking Nani down from behind on a full run in the penalty box. Opara argued vehemently but a video review found no cause to reverse the referee's on-field call.

So Nani lined up for the kick and drove it low and left, beyond the reach of diving United goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Mannone saved victory with a late penalty-kick save against FC Dallas in July, but this time he couldn't get a hand on the ball despite guessing correctly which way Nani would go.

United captain Ozzie Alonso did not play Saturday because of a leg injury.

Rookie Hassani Dotson started in Alonso's defensive midfield spot, one of multiple positions on the back defensive line and in the midfield that Dotson has played this season. That defensive "No. 6" spot is where he projects long term, as Alonso's successor when that time comes.

United also lost starting striker Angelo Rodriguez in the 27th minute when he came up limping and clutching his right hamstring after he stole the ball and was off on a free run at midfield toward the opposing goal before he pulled up unable to play the ball.

Danladi subbed for him because Mason Toye was serving the second and final game of a suspension for spitting at a FC Dallas player last week.

United dominated the first half, outnumbering Orlando City in total shots by a lopsided 15-3 margin and had chance after scoring chance it couldn't quite convert.

The Loons started with veteran midfielder Ethan Finley's left-footed shot from 12 yards away that hit the crossbar and deflected over the goal into the "Wonderwall" in the fifth minute. Four minutes later, Rodriguez drove Finlay's crossing pass deep into the goal at short range, but he was ruled offside by a linesman.

Assuming the captain's armband for Alonso, United star Darwin Quintero had his chances, chipping a ball just over the goal in the 16th minute and missing just wide on a long strike in the 34th minute.

Dotson, too, launched a powerful long strike that just missed to the right in the 41st minute.

Orlando City had only one real chance, midfielder's Robinho's shot off Benji Michel's crossing pass that Robinho's booted from short range over the net and into Allianz Field's north-end seats in the 34th minute.