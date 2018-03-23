Ability Network, which is being acquired for $1.2 billion by a Washington D.C.-area company, plans to expand from 50,000 to 67,000 square feet at what will continue to be its downtown headquarters at Butler Square.

The expansion will accommodate approximately 100 new workspaces and create an “employee hub.” It will be a large, internal collaboration and engagement space, including upgraded technology, coffee bar, snack dispensers, a game area, and customizable collaborative spaces.

Ability Network employs about 200 in Minneapolis and 550 nationally.

“Our vision is based on building a company where employees can do great work,” said CEO Mark Pulido in a press statement. “Our office environment and the culture we create within it helps ensure that we have the space and amenities to support our company’s physical growth and continue to drive a culture of delivering extraordinary results together.”

Pulido will step down after the acquisition this spring and become a director of the parent company, Inovalon. Ability will operate as a division of Inovalon

Analysts said at the time of the announcement this month that Inovalon will get scale and lessen its reliance on insurance companies through access to the 44,000 health care facilities connected by Ability. They range from huge hospital systems to a single doctor’s office, for which Ability’s cloud-based software platform provides management and other administrative services and helps link payers and providers.

Bowie, Md.-based Inovalon’s technology analyzes data about medical incidents and uses predictive algorithms to suggest health conditions.



