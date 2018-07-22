A woman who was abducted at gunpoint while she was out jogging in rural Fergus Falls on Sunday was found safe and a male suspect was arrested.

Amber Rose Simonson was abducted at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A spokesman for Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office declined to say where Simonson was found, citing an ongoing investigation.

Faiza Mahamud • 612-673-4203