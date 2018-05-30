Unhappy endings
The Royals’ Alcides Escobar became the sixth opponent to hit a walk-off home run against the Twins this season, tying a franchise record set in 1986. Here are those game-enders:
Date Player Final score
3/29/18 Adam Jones Orioles 3, Twins 2 (11 innings)
4/22/18 Carlos Gomez Rays 8, Twins 6
4/26/18 Gary Sanchez Yankees 4, Twins 3
5/3/18 Trayce Thompson White Sox 6, Twins 5
5/26/18 Mike Zunino Mariners 4, Twins 3 (12)
5/29/18 Alcides Escobar Royals 2, Twins 1 (14)
