Unhappy endings

The Royals’ Alcides Escobar became the sixth opponent to hit a walk-off home run against the Twins this season, tying a franchise record set in 1986. Here are those game-enders:

Date Player Final score

3/29/18 Adam Jones Orioles 3, Twins 2 (11 innings)

4/22/18 Carlos Gomez Rays 8, Twins 6

4/26/18 Gary Sanchez Yankees 4, Twins 3

5/3/18 Trayce Thompson White Sox 6, Twins 5

5/26/18 Mike Zunino Mariners 4, Twins 3 (12)

5/29/18 Alcides Escobar Royals 2, Twins 1 (14)