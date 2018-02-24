The charges

In the nine months since Robert Mueller was appointed to oversee the investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, he has issued more than 100 criminal counts against 19 people and three companies. Here is an assessment of the charges and the people facing them.

Pleaded guilty

George Papadopoulos

Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to lying to the FBI about a conversation with a professor during which he was told that Moscow had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and “thousands of e-mails,” according to court records.

Papadopoulos initially told investigators he met with the professor, who has known ties to the Kremlin, before he joined the Trump campaign. In fact, the meeting happened days after he became a campaign adviser, and he repeatedly tried to arrange meetings between Russian government officials and the Trump campaign.

He has been cooperating with the Mueller investigation since his arrest in July.

Michael Flynn

Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty in early December to lying to the FBI about conversations he had in 2016 with the Russian ambassador to the United States at the time, Sergei Kislyak.

Flynn has been cooperating with Mueller’s investigation.

Richard Pinedo

Pinedo, a Southern California computer science major, pleaded guilty in February to identity fraud after he created and sold fake bank accounts from 2014 through the end of 2017. While his indictment supported the charges Mueller brought against 13 Russian nationals for election meddling, a spokesman for the special counsel said prosecutors had “no evidence and there is no allegation he was a witting participant in the Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections and political processes.”

Pinedo has been cooperating with the Mueller investigation.

Alex van der Zwaan

The son-in-law of a Russian billionaire and a lawyer who worked with the former Trump campaign aides Rick Gates and Paul Manafort, van der Zwaan pleaded guilty Tuesday to lying to prosecutors about a conversation he had with Gates in September 2016. It is unclear to what extent van der Zwaan is cooperating, but his plea agreement does not compel him to do so.

Rick Gates

Gates, the former deputy chairman for Trump’s presidential campaign, pleaded guilty Friday to a pair of charges, conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. Gates also said he would cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation.

Pleaded not guilty

Paul Manafort

Manafort faces dozens of counts of money laundering and bank fraud charges related to his work as a lobbyist and political consultant for Viktor Yanukovych, the Russia-aligned former president of Ukraine who was ousted in 2014.

Since first being charged in October, Manafort has maintained his innocence and has sued the Justice Department, claiming Mueller has overstepped his authority as special counsel by bringing charges unrelated to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Others charged

Thirteen Russians

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Mikhail Bystrov, Mikhail Burchik, Aleksandra Krylova, Anna Bogacheva, Sergey Polozov, Maria Bovda, Robert Bovda, Dzheykhun Ogly, Vadim Podkopaev, Gleb Vasilchenko, Irina Kaverzina and Vladimir Venkov.

Three companies

Internet Research Agency, Concord Management and Concord Catering.

In a sprawling 37-page indictment, Mueller charged the 13 Russians with conspiracy to defraud the United States and connected them with a four-year effort to undermine and influence the 2016 presidential election. The Russians — and the three companies that facilitated and funded their work — are accused of using social media, the identities of American citizens and politically charged topics to manipulate an already divisive campaign.

Three of the Russians were also indicted on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five were also charged with aggravated identity theft.

