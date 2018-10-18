The Last Schwartz
A promotional tease for Deborah Zoe Laufer's 2002 play likens this comic drama to Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard," but "taking a vacation in the Catskills." A Jewish family gathers to mourn on the anniversary of the death of its patriarch, and to confront an existential crisis — childlessness. The clan, whose members are often wrapped up in their own worlds, includes a financial wizard, an astronomer and a TV director. Director Warren C. Bowles, whose 2016 production of "The Allergist's Wife" won an Ivey Award, stages this play for the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company with a cast that includes Laura Stearns Adams, Matt Sciple and Emily Dussault. (8 p.m. Sat., 1 & 7 p.m. Sun., 1 p.m. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Ends Nov. 11. 1978 Ford Pkwy., St Paul. $23-$38. 651-647-4315 or mnjewishtheatre.org.)
ROHAN PRESTON
