It's dangerous on a lot of levels to make comparisons between athletes at far different stages of their careers simply because of physical appearance. So I'm going to tread very lightly into this area with the knowledge that an established 25-year-old NBA player and an 18-year-old prospect are, obviously, two very different people.

But Toronto's Pascal Siakam, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 draft, is being championed as a good-scenario comp for Sekou Doumbouya, the 18-year-old international player from France who could be a lottery pick in a few weeks.

It helps that both players are listed at 6-9, 230 pounds. Siakam was 22 when he was drafted — four years older than Doumbouya is now — so talking about them as prospects is a little bit of apples to oranges.

But he's intriguing — particularly because a lot of mock drafts have him going sometime late in the lottery, right around the time the Wolves will pick at No. 11.

