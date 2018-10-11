A coating of snow fell atop northern Minnesota and a few miles over the border into North Dakota, where modest to substantial depths were recorded, providing the first flaky taste of winter to come.

A wide swath of northern Minnesota, from near the Canadian border to south of Duluth reported totals ranging from 2 to 5 inches of snow falling Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Cook was the recipient of 5 inches, followed by Warroad at 4.5, Roseau at 4, Orr at 3.8, International Falls at 3.1, then Proctor farther to the south and east at 2, the weather service said.

But those totals pale compared to what eastern North Dakota endured, where 17 inches fell on the town of Finley, roughly 60 miles southwest of Grand Forks.

Other double-digit depths, according to the NWS, in that part of North Dakota: 14.2 inches in Hope, 13 inches in Valley City and 12 in Cooperstown.

Nowhere near double digits, but the 5 inches that fell in Grand Forks topped the record of 3 inches that had stood for Oct. 10 since 1921.

“While accumulating snowfall this early in the season isn’t abnormal in and of itself, snowfall accumulations of 3 inches or more in one day is somewhat rare this early,” Amanda Lee, an NWS meteorologist told the Fargo-based Forum News Service.

In the Twin Cities, where a snow accumulation has yet to be detected, the lid of rainy and dank conditions is about to be lifted — but not the below-average temperatures.

Thursday might bring a flurry here and there, according to the NWS, while the clouds hang around amid gusty winds and temperature no higher than the upper 30s.

Then the sun breaks through Friday, and highs nudge into the mid-40s. More sunshine is envisioned through Monday, with temperatures topping reaching no higher than the low 50s.