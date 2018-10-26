THE Traveler: Josh Van de Hinz of St Louis Park.
The scene: A father-daughter duo, Craig Vanderah of Prior Lake and Ana Van de Hinz, climbed the final pitch of the 14,023-foot Wilson Peak — one of Colorado’s fourteeners, as summits above 14,000 feet are called.
Trip details: “We hired San Juan Mountain Guides out of Ouray, Colo., to help myself, age 63, my daughter and son-in-law climb Wilson Peak,” Vanderah wrote in an e-mail.
destination: While Telluride isn’t as popular a destination as other Colorado resorts, “its surrounding San Juan Mountains and the quaint small town situated in a steep box canyon at 8,700 feet has much to offer any traveler, from camping to luxury summer vacation cabins and plenty of entertainment options,” Vanderah wrote.
Getting the shot: Josh Van de Hinz was coincidentally atop the 13,900-foot false summit of Wilson Peak, which enabled him to make this photograph of his wife and father-in-law scaling the real deal. “It was pure good fortune that Josh ... had this great vantage point to capture Ana and I doing the final pitch,” said Vanderah. Van de Hinz used an iPhone X.
