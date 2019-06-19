After heavy-metal screamer Ronnie James Dio’s concert last weekend at the Myth nightclub introduced the Twin Cities to hologram performances by late music stars, here comes a big-name hologram twin bill: Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

The two deceased early rock ‘n’ roll icons are teaming up for a 46-city North American hologram tour that lands at Mystic Lake Casino’s Mystic Showroom on Oct. 17.

Authorized by the individual estates of the two Rock Hall of Famers, the show will feature live musicians, backup singers and remastered audio of the stars’ hits.

There was a successful Orbison hologram tour in the United Kingdom and the United States in 2018. A European Holly/Orbison tour also will take place this fall, concurrent with the North American run.

The shows will feature a depiction of Holly from 1957. You’ll recall he died, at age 22, in a plane crash in 1959, after a concert in Clear Lake, Iowa, en route to Moorhead, Minn.

Orbison, who died in 1988 at age 52, had a connection with Holly. They jammed together, and Holly recorded two Orbison tunes on his first album with the Crickets. In fact, Orbison suggested that Holly, a fellow Texan, record at Norman Petty’s studio in Clovis, N.M.

Holly is known for such hits as “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue” while operatic-voiced Orbison is remembered for “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Only the Lonely.”

Tickets, starting at $35, will go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Mystic Lake box office. For presale information, go to mysticlake.com.