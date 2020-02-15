An 82-year-old man died in a house fire early Friday in Freeport, a small town in Stearns County.

Neighbors saw smoke coming from the house just before 9 a.m. and told dispatchers that they believed the homeowner, Harvey Mayers, was still inside, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. By the time firefighters arrived, flames were coming the house, and it quickly became fully engulfed.

After the Freeport, Melrose and Albany fire departments put the fire out, firefighters were able to search the home and found Mayers' body inside. No one else was injured.

The state fire marshal is investigating.