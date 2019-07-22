More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
In key Senate races, Democrats buck leftward tilt on issues
MJ Hegar, the leading U.S. Senate challenger in Texas, rides a Harley-Davidson in viral videos and has called herself "an ass-kicking, motorcycle-riding Texas Democrat."
National
Louisiana officer suggested Ocasio-Cortez should be shot
A Louisiana police officer posted a comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting that she be shot.
National
Stevens, ex-colleagues took different paths in retirement
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens never really put down his pen. Without opinions and dissents to write following his retirement from the Supreme Court in 2010, Stevens chose instead to write books from his home in Florida, reflecting on his life but also the Constitution.
Politics
8 a.m. today: Presidential candidate interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar
8 a.m. today: Sen. Amy Klobuchar participates in Washington Post Live's presidential candidate interview series. Klobuchar will be asked about campaign issues and how she hopes to differentiate herself from a crowded field of Democratic candidates. The Post's national political reporter Robert Costa is the interviewer.
National
House Republicans vow tough questions for Mueller at hearing
House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him.