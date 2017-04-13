More than 75 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor and nearly two years since his long-unidentified remains were exhumed, a southern Minnesota man will laid to rest back where life began for him.

Glaydon I.C. Iverson will be buried next to his parents Memorial Day weekend in Emmons, population about 400. The Navy Fireman 3rd Class, killed Dec. 7, 1941 as he served on the USS Oklahoma, will be buried with fully military honors.

Multiple torpedo hits from Japanese bombers quickly capsized the battleship Oklahoma, leaving the 24-year-old Iverson and 428 others aboard dead, according to a detailed report on the Iverson case from the Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Only the USS Arizona suffered more deaths.

After the attack, Navy personnel spent 2½ years collecting the remains and had them interred at the Halawa and Nu'uanu cemeteries in Hawaii. Those remains were exhumed two years later, but only 35 identities were confirmed. That meant the others were again buried in Hawaii and classified in 1949 as unidentifiable.

In mid-2015, the POW/MIA Accounting Agency's report continued, the Defense Department undertook another exhumation of unidentified remains from the Oklahoma.

More than 75 years after Iverson's death, identity of his remains was announced in January of this year by the POW/MIA agency.

Glaydon Iverson

Iverson enlisted in the Navy on Valentine's Day 1941 and was assigned to naval school in suburban Detroit, according to an online obituary for Iverson. He joined the crew of the Oklahoma on Sept. 11, 1941.

Shortly after Iverson's remains are flown from Hawaii back to Minnesota, he will be he will be laid to rest May 27 with his family at Oaklawn Cemetery in Emmons, according to the Mittelstadt Funeral Home in nearby Lake Mills, Iowa.

Formal remembrance of Iverson is scheduled to begin the evening before with a visitation at the funeral home. The memorial service follows the next afternoon at 1:30 at Emmons Lutheran Church, where he was baptized a few weeks after his birth in 1917.