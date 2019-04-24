There are plenty of opportunities to indulge in spring weather at upcoming restaurant events.

How much papaya salad can you eat? Celebrate Thai New Year on April 27 from noon to 9 p.m., at Songkran Uptown, a block party hosted by Amazing Thailand (Hennepin Av. between Lake and 31st streets, Mpls., songkranuptown.com). In addition to dance, musical performances and Thai street food, there’s a chance to win the annual papaya salad eating contest.

The Taste of Iceland festival makes its first visit to Minneapolis May 2-5, and the festivities include a culinary takeover of Red Stag Supperclub (509 1st Av. NE., Mpls., 612-767-7766, redstagsupperclub.com). Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson, a onetime Iceland Chef of the Year, is collaborating with American chef Joseph Holmes on an all-Icelandic menu, and drink pairings by Icelandic mixologist Tóta. On May 2, Tóta also hosts an Icelandic Cocktail Class on the rooftop of the Hewing Hotel (300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com).

As the North Shore warms up, two resorts are hosting food events May 3-5. Bluefin Bay’s Food & Wine Lovers Event features guest dinners by chef Craig Vieira of Thunder Bay, Ontario, along with wine tastings (7192 Hwy. 61, Tofte, Minn., 1-218-663-7296, bluefinbay.com). And Lutsen Resort is hosting the Food and Wine Adventure Weekend in its renovated waterfront dining room (5700 Hwy. 61, Lutsen, Minn., 1-800-258-8736, lutsenresort.com). More info at visitcookcounty.com.

Cider drinkers have a late-spring fest to look forward to. On June 8, the Minnesota Cider Guild is hosting the 2019 Minnesota Cider Festival at the Como Lakeside Pavilion in St. Paul (1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul). Attendees get unlimited samples from 100 cider brands. Tickets start at $50 ($10 for designated drivers) and are available at bit.ly/2UUTrA2. Food vendors include Spring Cafe and Red River Kitchen.

Free food alert! Hai Hai is celebrating Cinco de Mayo early by giving out a limited-edition dish of charcoal-grilled pork skewers and Cayman Jack margaritas, gratis. The event isApril 25, 5-9 p.m., and is for ages 21 and over, first-come. (2121 University Av., NE., Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com, RSVP at network.dostuffmedia.com/cinco-de-cayman-minneapolis).