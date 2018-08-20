To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its release, “2001: A Space Odyssey” is showing this week at select IMAX theaters in the Twin Cities. For the first time in ages, its unforgettable 70mm grandeur can be seen in full widescreen glory.

Stanley Kubrick’s philosophical science fiction film raised the juvenile genre to a higher-toned level of sophistication it had never equaled before and has not surpassed since. It is one of a kind, original not only in the ground-breaking special effects and visually stunning psychedelic passage beyond the stars, but in its sense of cosmic mysteries that presumptuous earthly consciousness can barely comprehend.

And as always, Kubrick’s showmanship is incomparable. Who else would include such dense details? In times to come, sandwiches have the crusts cut off, zero gravity toilets require a physics degree, and your AI servant HAL 9000 will see your limited capabilities as a dangerous impediment to the success of your Jupiter-bound mission.

Since the word masterpiece is overused, let’s call it transcendent. This enigmatic tone poem on reaching advanced planes of existence, from ape to man to Star Child, is a huge experience that deepens with every examination. It demands viewing on a giant screen. Now, for a week on two local screens, and less on two others, you can.

The film runs Thu. – Sun. at The IMAX Theatre at the Minnesota Zoo, Thu. = Tue. at AMC Eden Prairie, and Thu. – Wed. at AMC Southdale and Rosedale. For showtimes, visit www.2001spaceodysseymovie.com