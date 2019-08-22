1 Smokey Bear turns 75 this year. The Department of Natural Resources will stage a Smokey puppet show at 11 a.m. and a celebration at 1 p.m. (DNR Park)

2 Local celebrities will channel their inner farmhand during a milking contest that's part of the "Agrilympics." (2:30 p.m., Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn)

3 Crickets are not just a pesky insect, but also a super protein. All day long, Cricketeers will show how to cook the crunchy critters. (9 a.m.-6 p.m., Cambria Kitchen, Creative Activities Building)

4 Minnesota farmers share tales of farm life during A-Maize-ing Corn Day. (11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Christensen Farms Stage, outside CHS Miracle of Birth Center)

5 Fresh faces take over the grandstand tonight as boy band Why Don't We — including Stillwater native Jonah Marais — plays its biggest local gig ever. (7:30 p.m., $28-$38, etix.com.)

Melissa Walker