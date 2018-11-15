3M says it has a five-year plan in place to increase earnings per share by 8 to 11 percent and produce 20 percent return on invested capital.

CEO Mike Roman led the company's Investor's Day at its headquarters on Thursday, with him and other executives laying out their strategies to meet the plan.

"As we work to deliver a strong close to 2018, we are positioning our company for success in 2019 and beyond — which includes taking actions around our four priorities," he said in a statement before the event, which was closed to the public. "Our team is focused on growth, operational execution and delivering for our customers and shareholders."

Roman, who took over as CEO in July, said the strategies reflect the priorities of portfolio, innovation, transformation and people and culture. The Maplewood-based company, he said, will continue to manage its portfolio of business to maximize value but the new strategies also will enable greater productivity and margin expansion as 3M continues to prioritize high-growth areas such as automotive electrification, advanced wound care, safety, biopharma filtration and data analysis.

The five-year goals also include 3 to 5 percent organic local currency sales growth, and 100 percent free cash flow conversion.

For fiscal 2019, the company expects 1 to 3 percent sales growth, with 2 to 4 percent local currency growth; earnings per share of $10.60 to $11.05; and 22 to 25 percent return on invested capital.

3M next year plans to invest $2 billion in research and development — meeting the goal of 6 percent of sales — and spend $1.7 billion to $2 billion in capital expenditures. The company also plans gross share repurchases in the range of $2 billion to $4 billion for the year.