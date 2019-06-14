3M Co. settled its patent violation lawsuit accusing a South Korean company of using its touch display technology in Scientific Game gaming machines.

The suit, filed in Las Vegas, accused Tovis Co. and its North American subsidiary of violating eight 3M patents. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"3M is encouraged to have been able to settle this matter," said Makoto Ishii, vice president of the company's Display Materials and Systems Division, in a statement.

"3M invests substantially in research and development to create innovative products for our customers," he said. "We will continue to defend our intellectual property to protect those investments against unauthorized use and infringement by metal mesh manufacturers, touch panel integrators, and original equipment manufacturers."

3M officials noted they settled a similar patent infringement lawsuit against Elo Touch Solutions Inc. They added that the metal mesh conductor technology in question is widely used to make touch sensors used in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems, digital sign displays and other large format touch displays.