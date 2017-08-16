After 3M CEO Inge Thulin and Campbell Soup Co. CEO Denise Morrison on Wednesday became the sixth and seventh executives to resign from President Donald Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, he abruptly disbanded the council.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you all!”

Thulin said in a statement issued in the morning: “I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth — in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council.”

Thulin added that sustainability, diversity and inclusion have been “my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. … At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world.”

Thulin’s defection follows this week’s resignations by fellow manufacturing CEOs from Merck Pharmaceutical, Intel, Under Armour, the AFL-CIO and the Alliance For American Manufacturing. They resigned in protest following Trump’s statements regarding Saturday’s violent protest in Charlottesville, Va., by the neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The march ended in violence when a lone white supremacist plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring at least 19 others.

In an initial press conference over the weekend, Trump condemned the violence “on all sides,” but failed to specifically call out and name the hate groups involved in Saturday’s march.

Trump followed with a clearer statement on Monday that specifically condemned the hate groups involved. However, he shocked many on Tuesday when he delivered an unscripted speech in New York that blamed the violence on more than the supremacy groups that convened in Charlottesville and said there were “nice” people on both sides.

He also had lashed out at the original CEOs who quit the council, calling them “grandstanders.”

Trump’s comments were met with a firestorm of backlash on social media by several groups that encouraged the CEOs of Trumps manufacturing council to resign in protest.

Online, phone campaigns and various petitions erupted across the country, led by groups such as the liberal Center For American Progress Action Fund, Care2 Petition, and the racial justice organization Color of Change. The groups used Facebook, Twitter and other communications to insist that 3M, Dell, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Campbell’s Soup and others leave Trump’s council immediately.

Following Trump’s Tuesday’s speech, the CEO of the AFL-CIO quit the jobs initiative followed by 3M’s Thulin and Campbell Soup’s Morrison on Wednesday morning.

Prior to Trump’s decision Wednesday afternoon to disband the entire manufacturing council, manufacturing analysts had said they expected more executives to quit in an effort to distance themselves from Trump’s lackluster response to hateful rhetoric and actions. Analysts said the weak response from the White House appears to be in conflict with corporation’s messages about inclusivity and diversity when it comes to customers and employees.

3M, which has more than $30 billion in annual revenue and makes more than 5,000 products worldwide, saw its stock rise 1 percent to $207.94 per share Wednesday morning following Thulin’s resignation.

Trump’s manufacturing jobs initiative formed in January, initially with 28 heavyweight business and labor leaders. The initiative was designed to advice the president on ways to create more manufacturing jobs in the United States. But critics have alleged that the entire group only met once and may have been largely symbolic.