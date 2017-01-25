The near-full-term fetus being carried by a 25-year-old woman who was killed in an Eagan home also did not survive the violence, police said Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man from Brooklyn Park remains jailed in connection with the deaths Tuesday at a home in the 3100 block of Alden Pond Lane, a quiet street in a neighborhood of townhouses to the northeast of Hwy. 13 and Yankee Doodle Road.

The suspect, who has yet to be charged, is being held on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Dakota County jail log.

Police were called to the home about 2:50 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive woman. Officers and emergency medical personnel gave immediate attention to the woman, but, “unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” a statement from police read.

The woman, who showed signs of trauma, was 32 weeks pregnant.

“Sadly, the fetus died, as well,” police spokesman Aaron Machtemes said.

About three hours later, the suspect was arrested in Mounds View. Police said they are looking for no other suspects. Authorities have yet to address a possible motive for the killings or to explain the relationship between the woman and the suspected killer.

The woman’s identity will be released once family notification is complete, police said.