43 Hoops Basketball and Girls Volleyball Camps

Full- and half-day, four-day camps for all skill levels.

AKA All Sports Camp

Five-day to 10-week, full- and extended-day sessions with different sports and field trips each week. Locations in Blaine and Circle Pines.

  • Website: akasport.org
  • Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $195 - $2200
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 651-447-2454
  • Types: Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
  • Location: National Sports Center, Blaine, MN

Academy of Whole Learning Camps

Five-day to three-week, half- and full-day sessions with academic, artistic and social growth opportunities for students with autism spectrum disorder or related learning differences.

All-Sports Camp

Full-day, four-day multisport experience to equip young people with the tools to become better athletes and people.

Alliance Francaise Camps

Half-day, five-day French language camps for beginners and experienced students through hands-on and artistic expression in an immersion setting.

Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs Camp

Five-day, half-day vocal camp with no audition required.

Animal Humane Society Camps

Five-day, full-day animal-themed sessions at four metro area locations featuring educational activities, games, crafts, guest speakers and more.

ArtiCulture Art Camps

Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions to explore a variety of media and emphasize personal creativity with a variety of themes including comics and animation and food as art.

  • Website: articulture.org
  • Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
  • Price: $132 - $295
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 612-729-5151
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: 4 - 18
  • Location: ArtiCulture, Minneapolis, MN

Artistry Art Camps

Five-day, half- and full-day sessions to explore art forms such as pottery, glass, drawing, painting, sculpture, fiber, woodworking and light art.

AuSM Camp Discovery

Six-day resident camp in Annandale with a high degree of structure and small group activities for individuals with autism.

Audubon Center of the North Woods Camps

Six-day resident camps with a focus on wildlife, nature, challenge and outdoor skills. Located in Sandstone, Minn.

Augsburg Elite Distance Academy

Five-day resident camp that focuses on developing knowledgeable and confident distance runners.

Augsburg Volleyball, Leadership and Theater Camp

Five-day, full-day session with a focus on the fundamentals of volleyball and off-court sessions of leadership and theater training.

Banfill-Locke Kids Art Camp

Five-day, full-day classes that use the principles of art to explore a variety of themes.

Bell Museum Camps

Five-day, half- or full-day camps for the budding scientist with hands-on experiments, planetarium visits, outdoor exploration, creative activities and more.

Bemidji MusiCamp

One-week resident camp led by music educators to provide musicians with positive and accessible musical opportunities.

BestPrep

Six-day residential sessions at St. Cloud State University or St. John's University to learn how to create and run a business.

Bethel University Camps

Three to seven-day, half-, full-day and resident sessions in St. Paul for sports camps, Bethel Business Academy and Living the Questions Theology Institute.

Big Sandy Camp

Four- to six-day Christ-centered resident camp in McGregor, Minn.

Breck Programs

Two-week, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for arts, sports, academics and adventures. One-week traditional resident session near Finland, Minn.

Bunker Park Stable Horse Camp

Three- to five-day, half-day informative hands on horse camp in a modern environment.

CAAM Chinese Camp

Half- or full-day, five-day sessions to learn Chinese dance, language, art, martial arts and music while exploring cultural themes. Locations in Edina and St. Paul.

Camp Ajawah

Separate 13-day resident sessions for boys and girls in Wyoming, Minn., with swimming, canoeing, crafts and more.

  • Website: ajawah.org
  • Categories: Religious/spiritual
  • Price: $525
  • Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 10
  • Phone: 612-332-3421, ext. 237
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: 7 - 15
  • Location: Camp Ajawah, Wyoming, MN

Camp Alpha

Four-day, extended-day or resident camp with goals to provide meaningful, hands-on experiences in the space sciences and to foster curiosity and interest in space exploration.

Camp Angel

Three-day, full-day or resident camp for children and teens with a parent who has (or has had) cancer.

Camp Birchwood

Two- to four-week, separate boys and girls resident camps near Grand Marais and Laporte, Minn., respectively, offering outdoor adventure trips and traditional in-camp activities.

  • Website: campbirchwood.com
  • Categories: Out state, Resident camps
  • Price: $3300 - $5300
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 23
  • Phone: 1-218-388-4402
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Camp Cherith

Separate six-day resident sessions for boys and girls near Detroit Lakes, Minn., where campers spend time outdoors surrounded by the splendor of God’s creation.

Camp Chippewa for Boys

Two- to eight-week resident camp in Cass Lake, Minn., with in-camp activities and out-of-camp canoe trips in Minnesota and Canada to develop character through adventures.

  • Website: campchippewa.com
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $3500 - $9800
  • Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 9
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
  • Specifically for: Boys
  • Location: Camp Chippewa, Cass Lake, MN

Camp Como

Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to develop an appreciation for the natural world through play and exploration, behind-the-scenes experiences, interactions with zookeepers and gardeners and encounters with plant and animal ambassadors.

Camp Esquagama

Five-day, full-day to two-week residential camp near Eveleth where campers get to invent their own camp experience with daily activity choices.

Camp Fire Minnesota Camps

Three-day to two-week, full-, extended-day and resident sessions with traditional and leadership camps in Excelsior or Northwoods canoe trips and teen getaways in Grand Rapids, Minn. Family camps available.

Camp Fish

Five- to six-day, resident camp to perfect the skills of a sport that lasts a lifetime. Family camps available.

Camp Innovation

Half- or full-day, four-day sessions where students explore technology and innovation with hands-on activities, magic tricks, team-building challenges and invention.

Camp Islander Basketball

Four-day or two-week, half-day sessions for boys to hone skills.

Camp Kooch-i-ching & Ogichi Daa Kwe

Ten-day to eight-week resident camps near International Falls, Minn., with separate wilderness adventures for boys and girls.

Camp Lincoln and Camp Lake Hubert

Five-day to eight-week traditional resident sessions featuring brother-sister camps near Brainerd, Minn., across the lake from each other with separate facilities and activities.

Camp Minnesota Camps

Three- to six-day resident camps for traditional, specialty and developmental special needs. Locations in Ely, Paynesville and Park Rapids, Minn. Family camps available.

  • Website: campminnesota.org
  • Categories: Religious/spiritual, Special needs
  • Price: $190 - $660
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: 6 - adult
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Camp Nathanael

Four- to seven-day Christian resident boys camp in Hinckley, Minn., with canoeing, sailing, fishing, swimming, rappelling, archery, riflery and more.

  • Website: campnathanael.com
  • Categories: Religious/spiritual
  • Price: $175 - $350
  • Dates: Jun 24 - Aug 8
  • Phone: 1-888-869-4334
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades K - 12
  • Specifically for: Boys
  • Location: Camp Nathanael, Hinckley, MN

Camp Oasis

Six-day traditional resident camp to enrich the lives of children with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Camp Odayin

Five-day resident camp in Crosslake, Minn., or five-day, full-day camp in West St. Paul for children with heart disease.

Camp Olami at Sabes Jewish Community Center

One- to four-week, half-, full- or extended-day sessions with traditional or specialty camps for arts, sports and more.

Camp Olson YMCA

Five-day to four-week, resident, full-day or family camp in Longville, Minn., offering traditional camps and specialty programs in sailing, horseback riding, mountain biking and leadership development.

Camp Omega

Three- to six-day resident and family camp in Waterville, Minn., with sessions to help campers grow in their relationship to Christ.

Camp Oz

Six-day traditional resident camp in Hudson, Wis., for youth with epilepsy and their siblings. Swimming, horseback riding, 24/7 medical staff and more.

Camp Pillsbury

Two-week, half-, full-day and resident camps with trapeze, theater, dance, music, magic, water sports, extreme sports, equestrian and more. Held in Owatonna, Minn.

Camp Quest North

One-week traditional resident camp with a focus on humanist values, critical thinking, open discussion and rational inquiry.

Camp Superkids

Six-day resident camp for children with moderate or severe asthma to learn about their asthma and participate in activities.

Camp Wilderness

Four-day resident camps for Cub Scouts and seven-day camps for Boy Scouts. Near Park Rapids, Minn.

  • Website: nlcbsa.org/camping
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $120 - $300
  • Dates: Jun 17 - Jul 28
  • Phone: 1-877-293-5011
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
  • Specifically for: Boys
  • Location: Camp Wilderness, Park Rapids, MN

Camp!

Five-week, full-day educational theater camp where students take classes in acting, singing, art and dancing and perform in a full-length musical.

Camps at Boulder Pointe Equestrian and Event Center

Five-day, full-day or resident sessions for first time or experienced riders to learn horse skills and riding.

Carleton College Academic Programs

Three-week resident camps for writing, quantitative reasoning, computer science, humanities and science.

  • Website: go.carleton.edu/summer
  • Categories: Academic, General academic, Journalism and writing, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $3250 - $3895
  • Dates: Jul 8 - Aug 10
  • Phone: 1-866-767-2275
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 11 - 12
  • Location: Carleton College, Northfield, MN

Carrie Tollefson Training Camp

Four-day distance running and training resident camp in St. Paul with former Minnesota Olympian Carrie Tollefson and staff.

Carver County Parks Camps

Three- to five-day, half- and full-day sessions to teach the basics of archery, canoeing, paddle boarding, log rolling, geocaching and more at various park locations.

Casa de Corazon Spanish Camp

Full-day, three- to five-day Spanish immersion sessions to foster creativity, confidence and critical thinking as an introduction to Spanish or a continuation of immersion experiences.

Chan DT Musical Theatre Camp

Five-day, half- and full-day sessions to learn about voice, movement, costumes, scenery and more. Shorter sessions available for ages 5-7.

Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center Camps

Four-day, half-day sessions to learn the basics of blacksmithing, welding, metal casting or glass bead making.

Circus Juventas Camps

Five-day, full-day camps to experience traditional and contemporary circus arts while receiving encouragement in a non-competitive, nurturing environment.

Classic TaeKwonDo Studios Camp

Three- to five-day extended-day sessions that emphasize active outdoor play.

Code Ninjas Camps

Half-, full- or extended-day, five-day sessions in an immersive environment for children to explore and develop new skills.

  • Website: codeninjas.com
  • Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $375 - $650
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 612-324-7836
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: 7 - 14
  • Location: Southdale Square, Edina, MN

Concordia Academy Camps

Five-day, half-day camps with sessions for basketball, soccer, auto shop and improv and theater.

Continental Ballet Company Dance Camp

Three-day, half-day sessions for eight weeks to improve and strengthen technique and pointe.

Cooks of Crocus Hill Camps

Three-day, half-day sessions for young chefs in training to learn cooking techniques and kitchen etiquette. Locations in St. Paul, Stillwater and Minneapolis.

Covenant Pines Bible Camp

Three- to six-day, full-day, resident or family Christian camps with sessions in McGregor, Minn., and day camps at metro locations.

Create Everyday Classroom

Half-day, five-day camps for developing conscious habits as creative thinkers through creativity and art enrichment.

Czech and Slovak Cultural Camp

Full-day, five-day session with ethnic activities, gymnastics, crafts and folk arts, cooking and Czech language lessons.

  • Website: sokolmn.org
  • Categories: Academic, Language and culture
  • Price: $120 - $165
  • Dates: Jun 18 - Jun 22
  • Phone: 651-452-6240
  • Types: Full day
  • Ages: 7 - 14
  • Location: C.S.P.S. Hall, St. Paul, MN

Dakota County Parks Camps

Three-day, half- and full-day sessions to practice casting, try mountain biking, explore nature with books, plan a hike, shoot a bow or learn to survive in the wild.

Deep Portage Learning Center Camps

Three- and six-day resident or family camps in Hackensack, Minn., with sessions for hunting, fishing, outdoor adventure, conservation and the environment.

Drama Kids Camps

Four to five-day, half-day camps for students to create their own shows and later perform for parents. Multiple locations in the metro area.

  • Website: tinyurl.com/dramakidsmn
  • Categories: Arts, Performing arts
  • Price: $100 - $150
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
  • Phone: 612-276-3839
  • Types: Half day
  • Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Dunwoody College Camps

Four- and five-day, full-day camps for STEM, interior design or learn the basics of computing through arts and crafts.

Eagan Summer Stage

One- to two-week, half-day sessions focusing on theater skills and performance.

Eagle Bluff Camps

Four- to eight-day themed resident camps in Lanesboro, Minn., which include survival, wildlife care, hunter's safety and more.

Earth-Print Camp

Five-day, half-day camp combining printmaking and environmental education.

Edina Art Center Art Camps

Half- and full-day, three-day sessions with 83 camps in pottery, drawing, watercolor and sculpture.

Edina Computer Camp: Writing Magic

Four-day, half-day session for young writers who love writing but have limited experience with computers.

Engineering & Design Camps at The Works Museum

Four-day, full- or half-day sessions to explore coding, robotics, carpentry, architecture, artistry, (flinging flying) physics and more. Friday one-day camps available.

  • Website: theworks.org
  • Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $160 - $370
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 952-888-4262, ext. 212
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 5 - 14
  • Location: The Works, Bloomington, MN

Environmental, Food & Agricultural Sciences at Inver Hills

Five-day, full-day session to practice hands-on wildlife and forest management, plant for pollinators, learn small animal care and more.

Exploring Interests in Technology and Engineering Camp

Full-day, five days over two-weeks camp for middle-school girls with disabilities to explore science, technology, engineering and math.

FSH Horseback Riding Camp

Five-day, half-day sessions for all experience levels with riding lessons, games, arts and crafts, animal care and more.

FilmNorth Media Camps

Five-day to two-week, half-day camps in filmmaking, animation and photography.

  • Website: myfilmnorth.org
  • Categories: Arts, General arts
  • Price: $240 - $480
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
  • Phone: 651-644-1912 ext. 2
  • Types: Half day
  • Ages: 11 - 18
  • Location: FilmNorth, St. Paul, MN

First Step Summer Institute

Four-day resident college immersion experience at St. Catherine University for females of color.

Fishing for Life: High C's Fishing Camps

Five-day, half-, full-day or resident faith-based camps provide guided fishing experiences, leadership training and Bible studies.

  • Website: fishingforlife.org
  • Categories: Religious/spiritual
  • Price: $270 - $450
  • Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 10
  • Phone: 763-308-5434
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
  • Ages: 11 - 17
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Flourish Camp

Eight-day, resident camp near Wykoff, Minn., offers an immersion in performance art and agriculture.

Flying Colors Trapeze and Circus Camp

Three- to five-day, full- and half-day sessions to experience the thrill, empowerment and physical challenge of flying trapeze and circus arts.

Fort Tennis Camp

Five-day, half-day tennis camps for players of all experience levels with daily and weekly tennis and character building themes.

Fusion Martial Arts Camp

Five-day, full-day sessions with martial arts classes, child safety, ninja themed games and traditional camp activities.

Germanic-American Institute Language Camps

Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for beginners to bilingual students to speak, hear, sing and create in German while exploring a wide variety of topics.

Gibbs Farm Camps

Three-day, half-day sessions to experience hands-on activities while learning what it was like at a Dakota village or pioneer farm in the 1800s.

Girl Scout Camps

Four resident camp locations with three- to 13-day sessions for all girls, including non-Girl Scouts, to find their strengths and take on challenges as they navigate activities on the water, at the campsite and along the trail.

  • Website: camp.girlscoutsrv.org
  • Categories: Agencies
  • Price: $170 - $1205
  • Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 17
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
  • Specifically for: Girls
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Girls Rock ‘n’ Roll Retreat

Five-day, full-day sessions in St. Paul and Minneapolis to learn instruments, write songs, take social justice workshops and perform two live shows.

Girls Who Code Campus

Full-day, two-week sessions with beginner to advanced courses for girls to learn coding.

  • Website: girlswhocode.com/campus
  • Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $1499 - $1699
  • Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
  • Types: Full day
  • Ages: 10 - 18
  • Specifically for: Girls
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Global Language Institute Program

One- to four-week, half- and full-day camps for English as a Second Language students to prepare for high school.

Gopher Dairy Camp

Three-day resident camp to improve dairy cattle skills. Experience with dairy cattle required.

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies String Orchestra Camp

Five-day, full-day program to play in a string orchestra and learn through rehearsals, sectionals with coaches, social opportunities and field trips.

Green Lake Lutheran Ministries Camps

Three- to six-day full-day, resident and family camps at three locations with a theme of "Get Lost! — in Love, Prayer, Service and Sabbath."

Grindstone Lake Bible Camp

Six-day, half-, full-, extended-day, resident or family camp near Sandstone, Minn., with traditional, sports and missionary skills camps.

Groves Academy Program

Two- to four-week, half- and full-day academic and enrichment classes for students with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia, and attention disorders, such as ADHD.

Gustavus Adolphus Camps

Three-day, half-, full-, extended-day, resident or family sessions in St. Peter, Minn. featuring many sports and leadership camps.

Guthrie Camps for Kids and Teens

Full-day, one- and two-week sessions designed for students to work alongside theater artists to explore and develop skills as artists and creative thinkers.

Hamline University Camps

One-week, full-day or resident sessions to gain experience in writing, mock trials or finance while meeting peers with similar interests and sampling college life.

Hope Shores Bible Camp

Six-day resident or three-day family camp to learn about faith in God through talks, activities and worship.

Hopkins Camp Royal

Four-day, half-, full- or extended-day sessions with a wide variety of programs.

Horse Mania at Golden Ridge Stables

Four-day, half-day sessions with a “hands and seat on” environment to safely work with a horse on the ground with structured riding lessons.

House of Music Camps

Four-day, half-day sessions to explore musical performance, composition and related software.

ISLA Camps

Five-day, half-, full- or extended-day camps for Spanish immersion students and students fluent in Spanish.

Improv and Sketch Comedy Camps

Half- or full-day, one- to two-week sessions for the 24-hour performer to the quiet creative genius to sharpen their creativity.

International Cello Institute

Two- to three-week, resident camp for cellists at St. Olaf with private lessons, master classes, recitals and more.

International Music Camp

Seven-day resident camp in Dunseith, N.D. with programs in all areas of the fine arts with instruction ranging from beginning to advanced.

Johnny Tauer's Championship Basketball Camp

Five-day, half-, full-day or resident sessions focus on skill development, motivation and teamwork. Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Jugheads Juggling Camp

Half-day, five-day camps for kids to challenge their mind and body.

Junior Achievement Camps

Four-day, full-day sessions to learn how to run a successful business through interactive activities in a kid-sized city.

Kidcreate Studio Camps

Three- and four-day, half- or full-day camps designed to inspire, educate and entertain artists. Locations in Eden Prairie, Woodbury and Savage.

La Semana

Five-day, full-day session for children adopted from Latin American countries and their family members.

Lake Minnetonka Sailing School

Five-day to two-week, half- or full-day camps with a wide variety of classes to fit the needs of every sailor.

Lake Sylvia Suzuki Flute Camp

Five-day, resident camp for flute and recorder students of all abilities and their families.

Laketrails Base Camp

Nine-day resident camp with wilderness canoeing adventures to explore Lake of the Woods in Ontario. No canoeing or camping experience necessary.

Legacy Gymnastics Camps

Half-day, three-day gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling camps for children of all abilities.

Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp

Six-day resident camp for training school crossing guards. Held in Brainerd, Minn.

Leonardo's Basement Camps

Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day camps to create engineering, art and technology projects. Sliding fee.

Life Time Camps

Five-day, full- and extended-day camps at multiple locations in the metro area with weekly themes and an emphasis on healthy eating and physical activity.

  • Website: lifetime.life
  • Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $185 - $250
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 952-401-2717
  • Types: Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: 5 - 12
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Long Lake Camps

Six-day resident camps near Aitkin, Minn., for advanced hunting skills, outdoor exploring, firearms safety or bow hunting safety.

Lundstrum Musical Theater Intensives

Full-day, three- to four-week musical theater training culminating with a full-length performance of Peter Pan Jr. or Shrek.

Lynch Athletic Camps

Half- and full-day, five-day basketball and tennis camps to work on skills and fundamentals and have contests and games. Locations in the metro area and outstate.

  • Website: lynchcamps.com
  • Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $100 - $239
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
  • Phone: 952-426-2506
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 6 - 14
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

MCAD Youth Camps

Five-day, half- and full-day sessions features innovative and immersive studio arts camps and classes.

MacPhail Center for Music Camps

Half- and full-day, four- to nine-day sessions for instrumentalists and vocalists to explore music in a creative surrounding. Locations in Minneapolis, Apple Valley and Chanhassen.

Maplewood Area Historical Society Camps

Full-day, four-day sessions to connect historic and contemporary agriculture or to learn how to weave, cartoon, paint, sculpt and more.

Martial Arts Camp

Half-, full- or extended-day, one- to 12-week sessions with martial arts classes, fitness focused games and activities that promote teamwork and leadership.

Mathematics Institute Camp

A six-day resident camp in Minneapolis to prepare for secondary level mathematics competitions.

Midwest 3 on 3

Four-day, full-day camp to focus on individual skill development and implementing those skills in a three on three setting.

Midwest Karate Camp

Full-day, five-day sessions with karate and kid-safe self-defense training as well as games, crafts and free time.

Minneapolis Community Education Camps

Half- or full-day, four-day to six-weeks with sessions covering STEM, sports, fine arts, imagination, hobbies, cooking, field trips and more.

  • Website: tinyurl.com/mcesummer
  • Categories: Day camps, Metro area
  • Price: $75 - $1379
  • Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 3
  • Phone: 612-668-3939
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: Entering grades PreK - 9
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Minneapolis Sailing Center

Two-week, half- and full-day sessions (Mon.-Thu.) with classes for beginners through advanced racing emphasizing sailing, personal development, resourcefulness and environmental stewardship.

Minnehaha Academy Programs

Half-, full- and extended-day, five-day sessions with a variety of academic courses, enrichment classes, sports camps and a general day camp.

Minnesota 4-H Camps

Three- to five-day resident camps with guided outdoor learning opportunities and traditional camp experiences. Located in Altura, Morris, Hinckley and Deerwood, Minn.

  • Website: z.umn.edu/4h-camp
  • Categories: Out state, Resident camps
  • Price: $75 - $420
  • Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
  • Phone: 1-218-726-6467
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 4 - 9
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir Camp

Two-week, resident camp with choral rehearsals, spiritual reflection and a week-long tour of Minnesota.

Minnesota Aviation Career (ACE) Education Camp

A seven-day resident camp where students learn about aviation-aerospace industry careers including air traffic control, piloting, engineering, technicians and more.

  • Website: mnacecamp.org
  • Categories: Academic, Business and careers
  • Price: $600 - $750
  • Dates: Jun 10 - Jul 21
  • Phone: 612-708-6840
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
  • Location: Airport, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Farmers Union Leadership Camp

Five-day resident camps to help young people become good citizens by planting the seeds of responsibility, leadership and cooperation. Open to everyone. Camps at Lake Sarah in Erskine, Minn., and Sibley State Park in New London, Minn.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Camps

Half- or full-day, four- and five-day sessions with nature-inspired themes like EcoSpy Academy, Where the Wild Things Are, honeybees, mud, raptors and more.

Minnesota Life College Internship

Three-week resident camp in Richfield for students with learning differences and autism spectrum disorders to gain experience by living in an apartment, working and managing their social life.

Minnesota Select Volleyball Club Camps

Four-day, half-day sessions for both girls and boys of all experience and ability levels.

Minnesota State Center of Engineering Excellence STEM Camps

Full-day, three- to four-day sessions to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Minnesota Twins Summer Camps

Five-day, full-day camps with instruction from a Twins coach, meeting current players and four game tickets. Locations in the metro area.

  • Website: twinsbaseball.com/training
  • Categories: Baseball, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $395
  • Dates: May 29 - Aug 24
  • Phone: 612-249-9100
  • Types: Full day
  • Ages: 6 - 14
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Minnesota Writing Project Camps

Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to explore writing topics and genres of interest.

Minnetonka Center for the Arts Camp

Half- and full-day, four- to five-day sessions for drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, fiber and more.

Music Camps at the SPCM

Full-day, 10-day "Children's Music Workshop" for aspiring young musicians or four-day "Maestros of the Future" music and leadership workshop.

N.E.R.D. Camp

Five-day, half-, full- or extended-day sessions focused on hands-on experiences in a variety of STEM fields.

National Summer Transportation Institute

Full-day, two-week session to introduce students to transportation careers through field trips, lab activities and transportation professionals.

Nike Basketball Camps

Five-day, full-day sessions provide players with the skills and mental approach needed to compete at a high level.

Nitro-X Camps

Five-day, full-day sessions at Minnesota State colleges to work on radio-controlled cars, learn how the cars work, increase skills and race.

  • Website: facebook.com/NitroXSummerCamps
  • Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $125 - $200
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Jun 29
  • Phone: 1-507-381-0158
  • Types: Full day
  • Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

North Mississippi Regional Park Camps

Five-day, half- or full-day naturalist-led outdoor adventures through woods, river and prairie.

North Star Boy's Choir Camp

Five-day, half- or full-day session to learn European boy-choir singing techniques with games, crafts, swimming and a family concert. No music experience required.

North Star Camp

Eight-day resident Christian camp with vegetarian cuisine, water skiing, tubing, horseback riding, archery, crafts, climbing and more. Held near Brainerd, Minn.

Northern Breezes Youth Sailing Camp

Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to learn how to skipper and crew a sailboat in light to moderate conditions on Medicine Lake.

One Heartland Camps

Four- to five-day traditional resident camps in Willow River, Minn., for youth experiencing stigma, bullying or serious health challenges.

Orono Community Education Camps

Four-day, half- and full-day sessions for sports, science, technology, environmental, academics, art, theater, dance, cooking and more.

Panther Basketball Camp

Four-day, half-day camp with an emphasis on gameplay, teamwork and fundamental skill development for all levels.

Perpich Center for Arts Education Camps

Five-day, half-day sessions for stop motion animation, African drumming, introduction to playwriting and more.

Phipps Art Camp

Three-day to two-week, half-, full- and extended-day classes in drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, art & nature, theater, dance and more. Based in Hudson, Wis.

Pinwheel Arts and Movement Camps

Five-day, half- and full-day sessions featuring puppets, mosaics, stilts, drumming, sci-fi, performance, fiber art, pinball, watercolor and more.

Pipeline STEM Camps

Five-day to four-week resident camps for math, science, engineering, computers and technology career paths. Preference given to members of groups underrepresented in science fields; $10 application fee. Sliding fee.

Prairie River Camp

Four- to seven-day, resident Christian sessions with traditional, horse and paintball camps. Located between Albert Lea and Blue Earth, Minn.

Revolutionary Sports Camps

Half-, full- and extended-day, three- to five-day active, instruction-based sessions with single- and multiple-sport options. Locations in the metro area.

Rince na Chroi Irish Dance Camp

Five-day, half- or full-day camp to learn Irish dance, music, sports and culture. No previous experience required.

Rock Ridge Christian Camp

Seven-day Christian based wilderness resident camp in Ely, Minn., with a high ropes course, zipline, rock climbing, rappelling, swimming and more.

SAI: Summer Algebra Institute for Kids

Half-day, five-day sessions for average to gifted students to get turned on to math using songs, games and hands-on activities. Locations in Lakeville, Bloomington and Roseville.

  • Website: algebraforkids.com
  • Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $175 - $195
  • Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 3
  • Phone: 651-645-4432
  • Types: Half day
  • Ages: Entering grades 3 - 7
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Safety Camp

Three-day, full-day session to learn about fire safety, water safety, electrical safety, personal safety and more.

Sarah Jane's Music School Summer Camps

Five-day, half-day sessions in northeast Minneapolis with a variety of music camps to choose from.

School Chess Association Camp

Four-day, half- or extended-day sessions featuring five levels of chess instruction, swimming, soccer, roller skating and other activities.

School of Rock Camp

Five-day, half-day sessions for Rookie Rockers, Rock 101 Band and beginner ukulele or guitar.

Science Museum of Minnesota Camps

Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day camps with hands on activities that explore subjects such as engineering, chemistry, robotics, carpentry and coding.

Scrubs Camp

Three-day, resident session in Cloquet, Minn., with interactive hands-on activities and field trips to explore careers in the health sciences.

Sewing Camps

Half-day, five-day camps with a focus on machine sewing for both novice and experienced stitchers.

Shakespeare Institute for Teens

Full-day, three-week classes in acting, voice, movement and stage combat followed by rehearsals for a full Shakespearean production.

Shattuck-St. Mary's School Camps

Four-day to three-week, full-day or resident camp in Faribault, Minn., with sessions for figure skating, vocal technique, soccer, goalkeeping and piano or string players.

Simply ArtAble Camps

Five-day, half- and full-day camps in a variety of media, including: printmaking, mosaics, clay, comic art, plein-air, felted creatures and more.

Sing Minnesota

Full-day, five-day coed session at Concordia University focusing on choral singing with drama, movement, visual arts and outdoor activities.

Skyhawks Sports Camps

Half- and full-day introductory and intermediate level youth sports programs held four- to five-days at various locations in the metro area.

  • Website: skyhawks.com/minnesota
  • Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $89 - $249
  • Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 24
  • Phone: 651-998-0418
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 4 - 14
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Snapology Camps

Five-day, half- or full-day sessions focused around robotics, engineering, animation, science and video game design.

  • Website: tinyurl.com/snapcamp
  • Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
  • Price: $150 - $300
  • Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 24
  • Phone: 612-440-7627
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 5 - 14
  • Location: Snapology, Minneapolis, MN

SoulSpace Humane Ed Camp

Four-day, full-day sessions at a rescue that protects farm animals from cruelty.

Southwest Youth Soccer Camp

Half-day, four-day camp featuring skill-building activities and games.

Speak2Compete Speech Intensive

Five- and eight-day, full-day or resident camp in St. Paul for students involved in competitive speech, oral interpretation, public address and limited preparation events.

Spirit Gymnastics Camp at Hamline

Five-day, full-, extended-day and resident camp for gymnasts of all levels.

St. Croix Sailing School

Full-day, five-day sessions with introductory, intermediate, advanced and racing programs. Located on the bay by downtown Hudson, Wis.

St. Olaf Camps

Three- to seven-day, full-, extended-day or resident camps in Northfield for theater, dance, music, chess with family camp option, traditional handwork, swimming, diving, volleyball, soccer and football.

St. Thomas Academy Camps

Three-day to two-week, half-day camps to advance sports skills or for Lego robotics, stop-motion animation, film making and more.

Star Lake Camp

A four- to seven-day traditional resident camp in Pequot Lakes with both Christian and secular weeks.

SteppingStone Theatre Camps

One- to six-week, half- and full-day sessions with a variety of theater programs to spark creativity while developing performance, collaboration and mastery in a youth-centered arts process.

Summer at Blake

Four-day to six-week, half-, full- and extended-day camps with sessions for sports, academics, arts and Acoma day camps. Locations in Minneapolis, Hopkins, Wayzata and Minnetonka.

Summertime Players

Nine-day, full-day session to sing and dance to musical theater songs and pop music followed by a full-length musical revue.

TAGS Gymnastics Camps

Four-day, half- and full-day gymnastics and tumbling camps in Apple Valley or Eden Prairie to learn new skills while developing strength, flexibility and coordination.

  • Website: tagsgym.com
  • Categories: Gymnastics, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $239 - $399
  • Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 23
  • Phone: 952-431-6445/952-920-5342
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 5 - 17
  • Location: TAGS Gymnastics, Apple Valley, MN

TGA Golf Camps

Half- or full-day, five-day sessions with instruction, course play and group pairings by age and skill.

Tamahay Camp for Girls

Two- to four-week resident camps near Akeley, Minn., with the opportunity to live in nature and learn new skills in a technology free environment.

  • Website: tamahay.com
  • Categories: Out state, Resident camps
  • Price: $1400 - $2540
  • Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 14
  • Phone: 1-218-652-3033
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: 7 - 16
  • Specifically for: Girls
  • Location: Tamahay Camp for Girls, Akeley, MN

Tennis and Life Camp

Four-day, resident and family camps to refine your strokes, emphasize strategy and also heighten your confidence, concentration and motivation.

Textile Center Camps

Five-day, half- and full-day sessions to learn to weave on a loom, create a hammock, stitch a quilt or design and sew an outfit.

The Loft's Young Writers' Program

Five-day, full- or half-day creative writing classes to explore, dream and learn while exploring their voice and creativity.

The Ultimate Nature Experience Camp

Five-day (Wed.-Sun.) resident conservation environmental camp.

Three Rivers Camps

More than 100 camps including extreme fishing, gnome and pirate camps, golf and sailing lessons, farm exploration, clay and photography camps, rafting and kayak adventures, Laura Ingalls and Civil War camps and more. Three- to five-day, resident, half- and full-day camps.

ThreeSixty Journalism Camps

Two- to four-week, full-day camps to learn storytelling, complete college essays, get published, tour newsrooms and more.

Tir na Nog Children's Theater Camp

Five-day, full-day sessions to create a play and make costumes, sets, characters and scripts.

Totino-Grace Camps

Three- to five-day, half-day sessions to explore activities, expand current interests and develop emerging skills in a variety of academic, performing arts and athletic camps.

Twin Cities Chess Club Camps

Four- to five-day, half- or full-day sessions at multiple locations in the metro area with game plays, lectures, tournaments and physical recreation.

  • Website: twincitieschessclub.com
  • Categories: Academic, General academic
  • Price: $60 - $300
  • Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 952-457-4800
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: Entering grades K - 8
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop

Five-day, half-day sessions with an emphasis on improvisation and playing in small ensembles followed by a Saturday concert.

Twin Cities Trapeze Circus Camp

Five-day, half-day sessions to learn flying trapeze and other circus disciplines with a performance at the end of the week.

Twin City Tennis Camps

Five-day to 12-week, half-, full and extended-day sessions for developing tennis skills. Locations in St. Paul, Plymouth, Hopkins and Golden Valley.

  • Website: twincitytenniscamps.com
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
  • Price: $147 - $2395
  • Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 612-600-2460
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: 5 - 18
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Twin Town Guitars Camps

One- to two-week, half-day sessions for rock band, ukulele or Girl Powered Rock followed by a public performance.

University of Northwestern Athletic Camps

Half- or full-day, four-day camps for a variety of sports.

Upper Midwest String Camp

Six-day resident camp in St. Joseph, Minn., for students of all abilities to develop string playing through chamber music, string orchestra and technique classes.

Vertical Endeavors Climbing Camp

Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to learn proper climbing techniques in a controlled atmosphere. Locations in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Bloomington.

  • Website: verticalendeavors.com/programs/summer-camps
  • Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $250 - $375
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
  • Phone: 651-776-1430
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 6 - 13
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Visitation School Camps

Five-day, half- or full-day sessions for STEAM, Spanish, sports, woodworking and more.

Vocal Artist Program

Seven-day resident camp in Minneapolis for singers to develop their individual voice by focusing on art song and chorus pieces with daily vocal coaching and movement sessions. Recorded audition required.

Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry Hockey Camp

Seven-day resident camp in Deer River, Minn., featuring more than two hours of ice time daily.

WMLC Camp Connections

Three- to five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for children on the autism spectrum or with other social, emotional and behavioral needs.

Wargo Nature Center Camps

Half- or full-day, four-day nature and educational based camps that get kids outdoors and learning about the natural world around them.

Way Cool Cooking School

Four-day, half- and full-day sessions focusing on cooking and baking at themed camps each week.

Wayzata Community Sailing Center

Five-day to four-week, half- and full-day sailing sessions with hands-on STEM based exploration of the lake, environment and ecosystem.

West Metro Horse Camp

Half-day, four-day sessions teaching how to be a good "horse hand" with events including parade of breeds and colors, demonstrations on safety and more.

Wilderness Inquiry Canoe and Hike Camp

Five-day family resident canoe trips in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Wolf Ridge Camps

Four-day to three-week nature-focused resident camps near Finland, Minn., with specialty sessions such as leadership, wildlife, rock climbing, STEM, service learning and wilderness trips. Family camps available.

Wolves and Wildlife Camp

Five-day, full-day camps to learn about wolves, bears, raptors and other Minnesota wildlife.

Woodbury Figure Skating Camp

Half-day, three-day session to advance skating skills. Must be confident skating forward, backward and stopping.

World Without Genocide Camp

Extended-day, three-day camp to learn to be a human rights leader.

YMCA Sports Camps

Five-day, full- and-extended day sessions with a variety of sports to explore for kids of all skill levels and abilities.

  • Website: ymcamn.org/summer
  • Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
  • Price: $200 - $225
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 612-230-9622
  • Types: Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

YMCA Summer Power and Uproar

Three- to five-day, full- and extended-day sessions with a variety of activities including field trips at more than 25 metro locations.

  • Website: ymcamn.org/summer
  • Categories: Agencies, Day camps, Metro area
  • Price: $115 - $214
  • Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
  • Phone: 612-230-9622
  • Types: Full day, Extended day
  • Ages: Entering grades K - 8
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Yellow Tree Theatre Treehouse Productions

Full-day, two-week camp that ends with four public performances of "The Music Man — Kids Edition!"

Young Peoples' Theatre Intensive

Full-day, two-week session to put on a play for the public while learning the many aspects of stage production such as set design, costumes, props, backstage crew and publicity. Held in Red Wing, Minn.

  • Categories: Arts, Performing arts
  • Price: $250 - $300
  • Dates: Jul 23 - Aug 3
  • Phone: 1-651-385-4565
  • Types: Full day
  • Ages: Entering grades 5 - 12
  • Location: Hobgoblin Music, Red Wing, MN

Youth Performance Company Camps

Five-day, half- and full-day camps for beginning and advanced students with sessions for acting, musical theater, dance, improv and more.

Zoo Camp at the Minnesota Zoo

Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions to learn about the diversity of life through activities, animals and tours that explore ecosystems, care and conservation, STEM or Minnesota’s natural heritage.

iD Tech Camps

One- to two-week, full-day or resident camps to code, design video games, modify Minecraft, create with Roblox, engineer robots, work with artificial intelligence and more.

