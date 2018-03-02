2018 Minnesota Summer Camp Guide
Kids can learn how to program robots, play chess, speak Chinese or dance hip-hop style, among other enrichment options.
43 Hoops Basketball and Girls Volleyball Camps
Full- and half-day, four-day camps for all skill levels.
- Website: 43hoops.com
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $90 - $260
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 952-294-4667
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: 43 Hoops Basketball Academy, Hopkins, MN
AKA All Sports Camp
Five-day to 10-week, full- and extended-day sessions with different sports and field trips each week. Locations in Blaine and Circle Pines.
- Website: akasport.org
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $195 - $2200
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 651-447-2454
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
- Location: National Sports Center, Blaine, MN
Academy of Whole Learning Camps
Five-day to three-week, half- and full-day sessions with academic, artistic and social growth opportunities for students with autism spectrum disorder or related learning differences.
- Website: tinyurl.com/whole2018
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $450 - $1900
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 10
- Phone: 952-737-6900
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Academy of Whole Learning, Minnetonka, MN
All-Sports Camp
Full-day, four-day multisport experience to equip young people with the tools to become better athletes and people.
- Website: allsportscamphu.com
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $260 - $290
- Dates: Jul 9 - Jul 26
- Phone: 651-270-5254
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Walker Fieldhouse, Hamline University, St. Paul, MN
Alliance Francaise Camps
Half-day, five-day French language camps for beginners and experienced students through hands-on and artistic expression in an immersion setting.
- Website: afmsp.org
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $95 - $175
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-332-0436
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: The Alliance Francaise Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minneapolis, MN
Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs Camp
Five-day, half-day vocal camp with no audition required.
- Website: angelicacantanti.org/2018-summerchoir
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $75
- Dates: Jul 16 - Jul 27
- Phone: 952-563-8572
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 9
- Location: Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington, MN
Animal Humane Society Camps
Five-day, full-day animal-themed sessions at four metro area locations featuring educational activities, games, crafts, guest speakers and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/2018ahsc
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $315
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 763-489-2220
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 10
- Location: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley, MN
ArtiCulture Art Camps
Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions to explore a variety of media and emphasize personal creativity with a variety of themes including comics and animation and food as art.
- Website: articulture.org
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $132 - $295
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-729-5151
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: ArtiCulture, Minneapolis, MN
Artistry Art Camps
Five-day, half- and full-day sessions to explore art forms such as pottery, glass, drawing, painting, sculpture, fiber, woodworking and light art.
- Website: tinyurl.com/artistry2018
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $135 - $330
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 952-563-8575
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington, MN
AuSM Camp Discovery
Six-day resident camp in Annandale with a high degree of structure and small group activities for individuals with autism.
- Website: tinyurl.com/ausmcamp
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $1400
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jun 29
- Phone: 651-647-1083
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - adult
- Location: True Friends, Annandale, MN
Audubon Center of the North Woods Camps
Six-day resident camps with a focus on wildlife, nature, challenge and outdoor skills. Located in Sandstone, Minn.
- Website: tinyurl.com/acnw2018
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $468 - $645
- Dates: Jun 24 - Jul 27
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
- Location: Audubon Center of the North Woods, Sandstone, MN
Augsburg Elite Distance Academy
Five-day resident camp that focuses on developing knowledgeable and confident distance runners.
- Website: augsburgelite.com
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $389
- Dates: Jun 24 - Jun 28
- Phone: 612-330-1435
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - completed 12
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis, MN
Augsburg Volleyball, Leadership and Theater Camp
Five-day, full-day session with a focus on the fundamentals of volleyball and off-court sessions of leadership and theater training.
- Website: augsburgvolleyballcamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Volleyball
- Price: $299 - $325
- Dates: Jun 25 - Jun 29
- Phone: 612-330-1541
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 8
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis, MN
Banfill-Locke Kids Art Camp
Five-day, full-day classes that use the principles of art to explore a variety of themes.
- Website: banfill-locke.org/classes/kids-art-camp
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $165 - $195
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 17
- Phone: 763-574-1850
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 14
- Location: Banfill-Locke Center, Fridley, MN
Bell Museum Camps
Five-day, half- or full-day camps for the budding scientist with hands-on experiments, planetarium visits, outdoor exploration, creative activities and more.
- Website: z.umn.edu/bellcamp
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $160 - $350
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-626-9660
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: Bell Museum of Natural History, St. Paul, MN
Bemidji MusiCamp
One-week resident camp led by music educators to provide musicians with positive and accessible musical opportunities.
- Website: bemidjimusicamp.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $300 - $400
- Dates: Jul 15 - Jul 21
- Phone: 612-470-2267
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN
BestPrep
Six-day residential sessions at St. Cloud State University or St. John's University to learn how to create and run a business.
- Website: bestprep.org/mbvapp
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $150 - $200
- Dates: Jul 8 - Jul 27
- Phone: 763-233-6325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - completed 12
- Location: St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, MN
Bethel University Camps
Three to seven-day, half-, full-day and resident sessions in St. Paul for sports camps, Bethel Business Academy and Living the Questions Theology Institute.
- Website: bethel.edu/camps
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $85 - $375
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 4
- Phone: 651-638-6090
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN
Big Sandy Camp
Four- to six-day Christ-centered resident camp in McGregor, Minn.
- Website: bigsandycamp.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $240 - $370
- Dates: Jun 30 - Aug 17
- Phone: 1-218-426-3389
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - completed 12
- Location: Big Sandy Camp and Retreat Center, McGregor, MN
Breck Programs
Two-week, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for arts, sports, academics and adventures. One-week traditional resident session near Finland, Minn.
- Website: breckschool.org/summer-programs
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $300 - $875
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 27
- Phone: 763-381-8234
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 8
- Location: Breck School, Golden Valley, MN
Bunker Park Stable Horse Camp
Three- to five-day, half-day informative hands on horse camp in a modern environment.
- Website: bunkerparkstable.com
- Categories: Horseback riding, Sports/athletics
- Price: $295 - $475
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 31
- Phone: 763-757-9445
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 16
- Location: Bunker Hills Regional Park, Andover, MN
CAAM Chinese Camp
Half- or full-day, five-day sessions to learn Chinese dance, language, art, martial arts and music while exploring cultural themes. Locations in Edina and St. Paul.
- Website: caamcdt.org/summercamp
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $150 - $240
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 27
- Phone: 651-774-0806
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Calvary Lutheran Church Edina, Edina, MN
Camp Ajawah
Separate 13-day resident sessions for boys and girls in Wyoming, Minn., with swimming, canoeing, crafts and more.
- Website: ajawah.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $525
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 10
- Phone: 612-332-3421, ext. 237
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 15
- Location: Camp Ajawah, Wyoming, MN
Camp Alpha
Four-day, extended-day or resident camp with goals to provide meaningful, hands-on experiences in the space sciences and to foster curiosity and interest in space exploration.
- Website: tinyurl.com/campalpha2018
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $315 - $399
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jun 20
- Phone: 1-320-589-4394
- Types: Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 9
- Location: Morris Area Elementary School, Morris, MN
Camp Angel
Three-day, full-day or resident camp for children and teens with a parent who has (or has had) cancer.
- Website: mnangel.org/fct/campangel
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jun 24
- Phone: 612-627-9000
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Eden Wood Center, Eden Prairie, MN
Camp Birchwood
Two- to four-week, separate boys and girls resident camps near Grand Marais and Laporte, Minn., respectively, offering outdoor adventure trips and traditional in-camp activities.
- Website: campbirchwood.com
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $3300 - $5300
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 23
- Phone: 1-218-388-4402
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Camp Cherith
Separate six-day resident sessions for boys and girls near Detroit Lakes, Minn., where campers spend time outdoors surrounded by the splendor of God’s creation.
- Website: camp-cherith.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $365
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 3
- Phone: 612-991-3124
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Camp Cherith, Frazee, MN
Camp Chippewa for Boys
Two- to eight-week resident camp in Cass Lake, Minn., with in-camp activities and out-of-camp canoe trips in Minnesota and Canada to develop character through adventures.
- Website: campchippewa.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $3500 - $9800
- Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 9
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Chippewa, Cass Lake, MN
Camp Como
Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to develop an appreciation for the natural world through play and exploration, behind-the-scenes experiences, interactions with zookeepers and gardeners and encounters with plant and animal ambassadors.
- Website: tinyurl.com/como2018
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $135 - $310
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 651-487-8272
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 8
- Location: Como Park Zoo, St. Paul, MN
Camp Esquagama
Five-day, full-day to two-week residential camp near Eveleth where campers get to invent their own camp experience with daily activity choices.
- Website: campesquagama.com
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $160 - $590
- Dates: Jun 24 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-218-865-6589
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 17
- Location: Camp Esquagama, Gilbert, MN
Camp Fire Minnesota Camps
Three-day to two-week, full-, extended-day and resident sessions with traditional and leadership camps in Excelsior or Northwoods canoe trips and teen getaways in Grand Rapids, Minn. Family camps available.
- Website: campfiremn.org/camps
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $115 - $550
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 29
- Phone: 612-235-7284
- Types: Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Camp Tanadoona, Excelsior, MN
Camp Fish
Five- to six-day, resident camp to perfect the skills of a sport that lasts a lifetime. Family camps available.
- Website: mycampfish.com
- Categories: Fishing, Sports/athletics
- Price: $795 - $955
- Dates: Jun 24 - Jul 20
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: Camp Bliss, Walker, MN
Camp Innovation
Half- or full-day, four-day sessions where students explore technology and innovation with hands-on activities, magic tricks, team-building challenges and invention.
- Website: thebakken.org/programs
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $200 - $345
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-926-3878
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 9
- Location: Bakken Museum, Minneapolis, MN
Camp Islander Basketball
Four-day or two-week, half-day sessions for boys to hone skills.
- Website: dlsislanders.com/camp-islander-2
- Categories: Basketball, Sports/athletics
- Price: $130 - $230
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jun 21
- Phone: 763-447-0037
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: DeLaSalle High School, Minneapolis, MN
Camp Kooch-i-ching & Ogichi Daa Kwe
Ten-day to eight-week resident camps near International Falls, Minn., with separate wilderness adventures for boys and girls.
- Website: campingedu.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $1850 - $8800
- Dates: Jun 9 - Aug 5
- Phone: 1-513-772-7479
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Camp Kooch-i-ching, International Falls, MN
Camp Lincoln and Camp Lake Hubert
Five-day to eight-week traditional resident sessions featuring brother-sister camps near Brainerd, Minn., across the lake from each other with separate facilities and activities.
- Website: lincoln-lakehubert.com
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $695 - $9300
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 22
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Camp Lincoln-Lake Hubert, Lake Hubert, MN
Camp Minnesota Camps
Three- to six-day resident camps for traditional, specialty and developmental special needs. Locations in Ely, Paynesville and Park Rapids, Minn. Family camps available.
- Website: campminnesota.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Special needs
- Price: $190 - $660
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - adult
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Camp Nathanael
Four- to seven-day Christian resident boys camp in Hinckley, Minn., with canoeing, sailing, fishing, swimming, rappelling, archery, riflery and more.
- Website: campnathanael.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $175 - $350
- Dates: Jun 24 - Aug 8
- Phone: 1-888-869-4334
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Nathanael, Hinckley, MN
Camp Oasis
Six-day traditional resident camp to enrich the lives of children with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
- Website: tinyurl.com/oasis2018
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jul 30 - Aug 4
- Phone: 651-917-2424
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Location: Camp Heartland Center, Willow River, MN
Camp Odayin
Five-day resident camp in Crosslake, Minn., or five-day, full-day camp in West St. Paul for children with heart disease.
- Website: campodayin.org
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $25
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 10
- Phone: 651-351-9185
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Camp Knutson, Crosslake, MN
Camp Olami at Sabes Jewish Community Center
One- to four-week, half-, full- or extended-day sessions with traditional or specialty camps for arts, sports and more.
- Website: sabesjccsummercamp.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Resident camps
- Price: $290 - $1645
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Phone: 952-381-3421
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 10
- Location: Sabes Jewish Community Center, St. Louis Park, MN
Camp Olson YMCA
Five-day to four-week, resident, full-day or family camp in Longville, Minn., offering traditional camps and specialty programs in sailing, horseback riding, mountain biking and leadership development.
- Website: campolson.org
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $320 - $2145
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 18
- Phone: 1-218-363-2207
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Camp Olson YMCA, Longville, MN
Camp Omega
Three- to six-day resident and family camp in Waterville, Minn., with sessions to help campers grow in their relationship to Christ.
- Website: campomega.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $95 - $365
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 17
- Phone: 1-507-685-4266
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Camp Omega, Waterville, MN
Camp Oz
Six-day traditional resident camp in Hudson, Wis., for youth with epilepsy and their siblings. Swimming, horseback riding, 24/7 medical staff and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/campoz2018
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $300
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jun 22
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 17
- Location: Camp Oz, Hudson, WI
Camp Pillsbury
Two-week, half-, full-day and resident camps with trapeze, theater, dance, music, magic, water sports, extreme sports, equestrian and more. Held in Owatonna, Minn.
- Website: camppillsbury.com
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $398 - $1598
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 19
- Phone: 1-507-214-2200
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Pillsbury College Prep, Owatonna, MN
Camp Quest North
One-week traditional resident camp with a focus on humanist values, critical thinking, open discussion and rational inquiry.
- Website: campquestnorth.org
- Categories: Metro area, Resident camps
- Price: $624
- Dates: Jul 15 - Jul 28
- Phone: 651-300-2267
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Voyageur Environmental Center, Mound, MN
Camp Superkids
Six-day resident camp for children with moderate or severe asthma to learn about their asthma and participate in activities.
- Website: tinyurl.com/lungcamp
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $495
- Dates: Jun 24 - Jun 29
- Phone: 651-268-7591
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 15
- Location: YMCA Camp Ihduhapi, Loretto, MN
Camp Wilderness
Four-day resident camps for Cub Scouts and seven-day camps for Boy Scouts. Near Park Rapids, Minn.
- Website: nlcbsa.org/camping
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $120 - $300
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jul 28
- Phone: 1-877-293-5011
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Wilderness, Park Rapids, MN
Camp!
Five-week, full-day educational theater camp where students take classes in acting, singing, art and dancing and perform in a full-length musical.
- Website: tctheatercamp.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $1195
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jul 20
- Phone: 612-743-2703
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
- Location: St. Paul Academy and Summit School - Goodrich Camp, St. Paul, MN
Camps at Boulder Pointe Equestrian and Event Center
Five-day, full-day or resident sessions for first time or experienced riders to learn horse skills and riding.
- Website: horseridingrocks.com
- Categories: Horseback riding, Sports/athletics
- Price: $337 - $895
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 17
- Phone: 612-716-9062
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Boulder Pointe Equestrian and Event Center, Nowthen, MN
Carleton College Academic Programs
Three-week resident camps for writing, quantitative reasoning, computer science, humanities and science.
- Website: go.carleton.edu/summer
- Categories: Academic, General academic, Journalism and writing, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $3250 - $3895
- Dates: Jul 8 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-866-767-2275
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 11 - 12
- Location: Carleton College, Northfield, MN
Carrie Tollefson Training Camp
Four-day distance running and training resident camp in St. Paul with former Minnesota Olympian Carrie Tollefson and staff.
- Website: carrietollefson.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Track and field
- Price: $475
- Dates: Jul 12 - Jul 15
- Phone: 612-806-6954
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN
Carver County Parks Camps
Three- to five-day, half- and full-day sessions to teach the basics of archery, canoeing, paddle boarding, log rolling, geocaching and more at various park locations.
- Website: co.carver.mn.us/events
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $50 - $85
- Dates: Jun 4 - Jul 27
- Phone: 952-466-5250
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: Lake Minnewashta Regional Park, Chanhassen, MN
Casa de Corazon Spanish Camp
Full-day, three- to five-day Spanish immersion sessions to foster creativity, confidence and critical thinking as an introduction to Spanish or a continuation of immersion experiences.
- Website: tinyurl.com/casa2018
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $145 - $198
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 763-416-3992
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Casa de Corazón, Maple Grove, MN
Chan DT Musical Theatre Camp
Five-day, half- and full-day sessions to learn about voice, movement, costumes, scenery and more. Shorter sessions available for ages 5-7.
- Website: chanhassendt.com
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $160 - $450
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 10
- Phone: 952-934-1525
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Chanhassen, MN
Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center Camps
Four-day, half-day sessions to learn the basics of blacksmithing, welding, metal casting or glass bead making.
- Website: cafac.org/classes/youth
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $235 - $260
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-294-0400
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, Minneapolis, MN
Circus Juventas Camps
Five-day, full-day camps to experience traditional and contemporary circus arts while receiving encouragement in a non-competitive, nurturing environment.
- Website: circusjuventas.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $405
- Dates: Jun 4 - Jul 13
- Phone: 651-699-8229
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 15
- Location: Circus Juventas, St. Paul, MN
Classic TaeKwonDo Studios Camp
Three- to five-day extended-day sessions that emphasize active outdoor play.
- Website: classictkdstudios.com
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $165 - $275
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 27
- Phone: 612-810-2051
- Types: Extended day
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Location: Classic TaeKwonDo Studios, Minneapolis, MN
Code Ninjas Camps
Half-, full- or extended-day, five-day sessions in an immersive environment for children to explore and develop new skills.
- Website: codeninjas.com
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $375 - $650
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-324-7836
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 7 - 14
- Location: Southdale Square, Edina, MN
Concordia Academy Camps
Five-day, half-day camps with sessions for basketball, soccer, auto shop and improv and theater.
- Website: concordiaacademy.com/camps
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $85 - $100
- Dates: Jun 4 - Jul 27
- Phone: 651-484-8429
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Concordia Academy, Roseville, MN
Continental Ballet Company Dance Camp
Three-day, half-day sessions for eight weeks to improve and strengthen technique and pointe.
- Website: continentalballet.com
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $880
- Dates: Jul 17 - Aug 30
- Phone: 952-563-8562
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington, MN
Cooks of Crocus Hill Camps
Three-day, half-day sessions for young chefs in training to learn cooking techniques and kitchen etiquette. Locations in St. Paul, Stillwater and Minneapolis.
- Website: cooksofcrocushill.com
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $225
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 16
- Phone: 651-228-1333
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Cooks of Crocus Hill St. Paul, St. Paul, MN
Covenant Pines Bible Camp
Three- to six-day, full-day, resident or family Christian camps with sessions in McGregor, Minn., and day camps at metro locations.
- Website: covenantpines.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $60 - $479
- Dates: Jun 9 - Aug 12
- Phone: 1-218-768-2610
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Location: Covenant Pines Bible Camp, McGregor, MN
Create Everyday Classroom
Half-day, five-day camps for developing conscious habits as creative thinkers through creativity and art enrichment.
- Website: tinyurl.com/createeveryday
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-695-2167
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 4 - 10
- Location: Create Everyday Classroom, Minneapolis, MN
Czech and Slovak Cultural Camp
Full-day, five-day session with ethnic activities, gymnastics, crafts and folk arts, cooking and Czech language lessons.
- Website: sokolmn.org
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $120 - $165
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jun 22
- Phone: 651-452-6240
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 7 - 14
- Location: C.S.P.S. Hall, St. Paul, MN
Dakota County Parks Camps
Three-day, half- and full-day sessions to practice casting, try mountain biking, explore nature with books, plan a hike, shoot a bow or learn to survive in the wild.
- Website: tinyurl.com/dakota2018
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $75 - $100
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 31
- Phone: 651-554-6530
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 15
- Location: Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Eagan, MN
Deep Portage Learning Center Camps
Three- and six-day resident or family camps in Hackensack, Minn., with sessions for hunting, fishing, outdoor adventure, conservation and the environment.
- Website: deep-portage.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $225 - $425
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 17
- Phone: 1-218-682-2325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 16
- Location: Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack, MN
Drama Kids Camps
Four to five-day, half-day camps for students to create their own shows and later perform for parents. Multiple locations in the metro area.
- Website: tinyurl.com/dramakidsmn
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $100 - $150
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-276-3839
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Dunwoody College Camps
Four- and five-day, full-day camps for STEM, interior design or learn the basics of computing through arts and crafts.
- Website: dunwoody.edu/summercamp
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $120 - $250
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 20
- Phone: 612-374-5800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis, MN
Eagan Summer Stage
One- to two-week, half-day sessions focusing on theater skills and performance.
- Website: tinyurl.com/eaganstage
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $130 - $210
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 3
- Phone: 651-683-6900
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 10
- Location: Eagan High School, Eagan, MN
Eagle Bluff Camps
Four- to eight-day themed resident camps in Lanesboro, Minn., which include survival, wildlife care, hunter's safety and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/eagle2018
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $320 - $550
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 3
- Phone: 1-507-467-2437
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro, MN
Earth-Print Camp
Five-day, half-day camp combining printmaking and environmental education.
- Website: tinyurl.com/highpoint2018
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $300
- Dates: Jul 9 - Jul 13
- Phone: 612-871-1326
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 11
- Location: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis, MN
Edina Art Center Art Camps
Half- and full-day, three-day sessions with 83 camps in pottery, drawing, watercolor and sculpture.
- Website: edinaartcenter.com
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $108 - $226
- Dates: Jun 5 - Aug 23
- Phone: 952-903-5780
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: Edina Art Center, Edina, MN
Edina Computer Camp: Writing Magic
Four-day, half-day session for young writers who love writing but have limited experience with computers.
- Website: edinasummercomputercamp.com
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $155
- Dates: Jul 18 - Jul 21
- Phone: 651-226-0901
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
- Location: Creek Valley Elementary School, Edina, MN
Engineering & Design Camps at The Works Museum
Four-day, full- or half-day sessions to explore coding, robotics, carpentry, architecture, artistry, (flinging flying) physics and more. Friday one-day camps available.
- Website: theworks.org
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $160 - $370
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 952-888-4262, ext. 212
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: The Works, Bloomington, MN
Environmental, Food & Agricultural Sciences at Inver Hills
Five-day, full-day session to practice hands-on wildlife and forest management, plant for pollinators, learn small animal care and more.
- Website: inverhills.edu/agsciences
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $75
- Dates: Jul 16 - Jul 20
- Phone: 651-450-3272
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
- Location: Inver Hills Community College, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Exploring Interests in Technology and Engineering Camp
Full-day, five days over two-weeks camp for middle-school girls with disabilities to explore science, technology, engineering and math.
- Website: pacer.org/stc/exite/Camp.asp
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 30 - Aug 9
- Phone: 952-838-9000
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: PACER Center, Bloomington, MN
FSH Horseback Riding Camp
Five-day, half-day sessions for all experience levels with riding lessons, games, arts and crafts, animal care and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/foxhorse
- Categories: Horseback riding, Sports/athletics
- Price: $350 - $400
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 10
- Phone: 612-405-3350
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Heiland Hill Training Center, Jordan, MN
FilmNorth Media Camps
Five-day to two-week, half-day camps in filmmaking, animation and photography.
- Website: myfilmnorth.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $240 - $480
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 651-644-1912 ext. 2
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: FilmNorth, St. Paul, MN
First Step Summer Institute
Four-day resident college immersion experience at St. Catherine University for females of color.
- Website: stkate.edu/first-step
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jun 28
- Phone: 651-690-6784
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 11 - 12
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN
Fishing for Life: High C's Fishing Camps
Five-day, half-, full-day or resident faith-based camps provide guided fishing experiences, leadership training and Bible studies.
- Website: fishingforlife.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $270 - $450
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 10
- Phone: 763-308-5434
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 17
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Flourish Camp
Eight-day, resident camp near Wykoff, Minn., offers an immersion in performance art and agriculture.
- Website: flourishsummercamp.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $600 - $650
- Dates: Jul 14 - Jul 21
- Phone: 1-507-352-4255
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 15
- Location: DreamAcres Farm, Wykoff, MN
Flying Colors Trapeze and Circus Camp
Three- to five-day, full- and half-day sessions to experience the thrill, empowerment and physical challenge of flying trapeze and circus arts.
- Website: flyingcolorstrapeze.com
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $175 - $400
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-321-3013
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Flying Colors Trapeze, Marine on St. Croix, MN
Fort Tennis Camp
Five-day, half-day tennis camps for players of all experience levels with daily and weekly tennis and character building themes.
- Website: fwtec.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-252-8367, ext. 0
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 9 - 14
- Location: Fred Wells Tennis and Education Center, Fort Snelling, MN
Fusion Martial Arts Camp
Five-day, full-day sessions with martial arts classes, child safety, ninja themed games and traditional camp activities.
- Website: fusionmn.com
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $199
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 651-452-8449
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 7
- Location: Fusion Martial Arts, Eagan, MN
Germanic-American Institute Language Camps
Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for beginners to bilingual students to speak, hear, sing and create in German while exploring a wide variety of topics.
- Website: gai-mn.org/Summer-Camp-2018
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $130 - $270
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-222-2979
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 3
- Location: Germanic-American Institute, St. Paul, MN
Gibbs Farm Camps
Three-day, half-day sessions to experience hands-on activities while learning what it was like at a Dakota village or pioneer farm in the 1800s.
- Website: rchs.com/gibbs-farm/day-camps
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $99
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 30
- Phone: 651-646-8629
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 15
- Location: Gibbs Museum of Pioneer and Dakotah Life, Falcon Heights, MN
Girl Scout Camps
Four resident camp locations with three- to 13-day sessions for all girls, including non-Girl Scouts, to find their strengths and take on challenges as they navigate activities on the water, at the campsite and along the trail.
- Website: camp.girlscoutsrv.org
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $170 - $1205
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 17
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Girls Rock ‘n’ Roll Retreat
Five-day, full-day sessions in St. Paul and Minneapolis to learn instruments, write songs, take social justice workshops and perform two live shows.
- Website: sherocksherock.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 3
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Laura Jeffrey Academy, St. Paul, MN
Girls Who Code Campus
Full-day, two-week sessions with beginner to advanced courses for girls to learn coding.
- Website: girlswhocode.com/campus
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $1499 - $1699
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Global Language Institute Program
One- to four-week, half- and full-day camps for English as a Second Language students to prepare for high school.
- Website: gli.edu/youth-programs
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $796 - $2195
- Dates: Jul 16 - Aug 10
- Phone: 651-209-3525
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 12 - 17
- Location: Global Language Institute, St. Paul, MN
Gopher Dairy Camp
Three-day resident camp to improve dairy cattle skills. Experience with dairy cattle required.
- Website: tinyurl.com/dairycamp
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $70
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jun 12
- Phone: 1-320-583-5522
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 10
- Location: Bailey Hall, St. Paul, MN
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies String Orchestra Camp
Five-day, full-day program to play in a string orchestra and learn through rehearsals, sectionals with coaches, social opportunities and field trips.
- Website: tinyurl.com/gtcyscamp
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $460
- Dates: Jul 9 - Jul 20
- Phone: 651-602-6800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 13
- Location: Landmark Center, St. Paul, MN
Green Lake Lutheran Ministries Camps
Three- to six-day full-day, resident and family camps at three locations with a theme of "Get Lost! — in Love, Prayer, Service and Sabbath."
- Website: gllm.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $125 - $1240
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-320-796-2181
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Green Lake Lutheran Ministries, Spicer, MN
Grindstone Lake Bible Camp
Six-day, half-, full-, extended-day, resident or family camp near Sandstone, Minn., with traditional, sports and missionary skills camps.
- Website: grindstonelakebiblecamp.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $150 - $220
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-320-245-2777
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Grindstone Lake Bible Camp, Sandstone, MN
Groves Academy Program
Two- to four-week, half- and full-day academic and enrichment classes for students with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia, and attention disorders, such as ADHD.
- Website: grovesacademy.org/summer
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $600 - $3240
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 3
- Phone: 952-915-4268
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 11
- Location: Groves Academy, St. Louis Park, MN
Gustavus Adolphus Camps
Three-day, half-, full-, extended-day, resident or family sessions in St. Peter, Minn. featuring many sports and leadership camps.
- Website: gustavus.edu/camps
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $160 - $580
- Dates: Jun 9 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-507-933-6034
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - 18
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN
Guthrie Camps for Kids and Teens
Full-day, one- and two-week sessions designed for students to work alongside theater artists to explore and develop skills as artists and creative thinkers.
- Website: guthrietheater.org/summercamps
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $395 - $850
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 3
- Phone: 612-225-6253
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, MN
Hamline University Camps
One-week, full-day or resident sessions to gain experience in writing, mock trials or finance while meeting peers with similar interests and sampling college life.
- Website: tinyurl.com/hamlinecamps
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $0 - $695
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jun 23
- Phone: 651-523-2800
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - completed 12
- Location: Hamline University, St. Paul, MN
Hope Shores Bible Camp
Six-day resident or three-day family camp to learn about faith in God through talks, activities and worship.
- Website: hope-shores.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $345 - $415
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 3
- Phone: 612-866-4055
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - completed 12
- Location: Hope Shores Bible Camp, Eden Valley, MN
Hopkins Camp Royal
Four-day, half-, full- or extended-day sessions with a wide variety of programs.
- Website: tinyurl.com/camproyal
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $44 - $300
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 16
- Phone: 952-988-4070
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 6
- Location: Eisenhower Community Center, Hopkins, MN
Horse Mania at Golden Ridge Stables
Four-day, half-day sessions with a “hands and seat on” environment to safely work with a horse on the ground with structured riding lessons.
- Website: goldenridgestables.com
- Categories: Horseback riding, Sports/athletics
- Price: $400 - $425
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 16
- Phone: 952-469-4640
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 13
- Location: Golden Ridge Stables, Lakeville, MN
House of Music Camps
Four-day, half-day sessions to explore musical performance, composition and related software.
- Website: lhhouseofmusic.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $225 - $310
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 16
- Phone: 612-929-2291
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 9 - 18
- Location: Lake Harriet House of Music, Minneapolis, MN
ISLA Camps
Five-day, half-, full- or extended-day camps for Spanish immersion students and students fluent in Spanish.
- Website: tinyurl.com/isla2018
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $175 - $330
- Dates: Jul 23 - Aug 10
- Phone: 952-746-6020
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: International Spanish Language Academy, Minnetonka, MN
Improv and Sketch Comedy Camps
Half- or full-day, one- to two-week sessions for the 24-hour performer to the quiet creative genius to sharpen their creativity.
- Website: tinyurl.com/2018brave
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $220 - $750
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-300-6281
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 9 - 18
- Location: Brave New Workshop Student Union, Minneapolis, MN
International Cello Institute
Two- to three-week, resident camp for cellists at St. Olaf with private lessons, master classes, recitals and more.
- Website: internationalcelloinstitute.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $2540 - $3700
- Dates: Jul 14 - Aug 4
- Phone: 1-507-413-3495
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN
International Music Camp
Seven-day resident camp in Dunseith, N.D. with programs in all areas of the fine arts with instruction ranging from beginning to advanced.
- Website: internationalmusiccamp.com
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $400 - $1235
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jul 28
- Phone: 1-701-838-8472
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - completed 12
- Location: International Music Camp, Dunseith, ND
Johnny Tauer's Championship Basketball Camp
Five-day, half-, full-day or resident sessions focus on skill development, motivation and teamwork. Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
- Website: johntauer.com/bball
- Categories: Basketball, Sports/athletics
- Price: $250 - $435
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-962-5953
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 10
- Location: Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex, St. Paul, MN
Jugheads Juggling Camp
Half-day, five-day camps for kids to challenge their mind and body.
- Website: jugheads.com
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $120 - $140
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 13
- Phone: 612-229-3348
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Edina, MN
Junior Achievement Camps
Four-day, full-day sessions to learn how to run a successful business through interactive activities in a kid-sized city.
- Website: jaum.org/ja-summer-camps
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $190
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 26
- Phone: 651-255-0455
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
- Location: Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Maplewood, MN
Kidcreate Studio Camps
Three- and four-day, half- or full-day camps designed to inspire, educate and entertain artists. Locations in Eden Prairie, Woodbury and Savage.
- Website: kidcreatestudio.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $99 - $325
- Dates: May 30 - Sep 1
- Phone: 952-974-3438
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 12
- Location: Kidcreate Studio, Eden Prairie, MN
La Semana
Five-day, full-day session for children adopted from Latin American countries and their family members.
- Website: lasemana.org
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jul 23 - Jul 27
- Phone: 612-208-7522
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 1 - 18
- Location: All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville, MN
Lake Minnetonka Sailing School
Five-day to two-week, half- or full-day camps with a wide variety of classes to fit the needs of every sailor.
- Website: lmss.us
- Categories: Sailing, Sports/athletics
- Price: $215 - $575
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 952-404-1645
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Lake Minnetonka Sailing School, Deephaven, MN
Lake Sylvia Suzuki Flute Camp
Five-day, resident camp for flute and recorder students of all abilities and their families.
- Website: lakesylviaflutecamp.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $600 - $1000
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jun 14
- Phone: 612-812-2715
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: Chi Rho Center, Annandale, MN
Laketrails Base Camp
Nine-day resident camp with wilderness canoeing adventures to explore Lake of the Woods in Ontario. No canoeing or camping experience necessary.
- Website: laketrails.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $500 - $750
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 13
- Phone: 1-218-223-8281
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Laketrails Base Camp, Oak Island, MN
Legacy Gymnastics Camps
Half-day, three-day gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling camps for children of all abilities.
- Website: gymlegacy.com
- Categories: Gymnastics, Sports/athletics
- Price: $125
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 16
- Phone: 952-746-8183
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Legacy Gymnastics, Eden Prairie, MN
Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp
Six-day resident camp for training school crossing guards. Held in Brainerd, Minn.
- Website: legionville.org
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $285 - $300
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-218-829-3094
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 13
- Location: Legionville, Brainerd, MN
Leonardo's Basement Camps
Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day camps to create engineering, art and technology projects. Sliding fee.
- Website: leonardosbasement.org
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $50 - $485
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-824-4394
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Leonardo's Basement, Minneapolis, MN
Life Time Camps
Five-day, full- and extended-day camps at multiple locations in the metro area with weekly themes and an emphasis on healthy eating and physical activity.
- Website: lifetime.life
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $185 - $250
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 952-401-2717
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Long Lake Camps
Six-day resident camps near Aitkin, Minn., for advanced hunting skills, outdoor exploring, firearms safety or bow hunting safety.
- Website: tinyurl.com/longlakecc
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $425
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jul 20
- Phone: 1-218-768-4653
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 17
- Location: Long Lake Conservation Center, Palisade, MN
Lundstrum Musical Theater Intensives
Full-day, three- to four-week musical theater training culminating with a full-length performance of Peter Pan Jr. or Shrek.
- Website: lundstrum.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $699 - $899
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 5
- Phone: 612-521-2600
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Lundstrum Center for the Performing Arts, Minneapolis, MN
Lynch Athletic Camps
Half- and full-day, five-day basketball and tennis camps to work on skills and fundamentals and have contests and games. Locations in the metro area and outstate.
- Website: lynchcamps.com
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $100 - $239
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 952-426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: This camp has various locations.
MCAD Youth Camps
Five-day, half- and full-day sessions features innovative and immersive studio arts camps and classes.
- Website: mcad.edu/youth
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $180 - $800
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Phone: 612-874-3765
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Minneapolis College of Art and, Minneapolis, MN
MacPhail Center for Music Camps
Half- and full-day, four- to nine-day sessions for instrumentalists and vocalists to explore music in a creative surrounding. Locations in Minneapolis, Apple Valley and Chanhassen.
- Website: macphail.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $200 - $550
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-321-0100
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: MacPhail Center for Music, Minneapolis, MN
Maplewood Area Historical Society Camps
Full-day, four-day sessions to connect historic and contemporary agriculture or to learn how to weave, cartoon, paint, sculpt and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/bhf2018
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jul 16 - Aug 9
- Phone: 651-748-8645
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 8
- Location: Bruentrup Heritage Farm, Maplewood, MN
Martial Arts Camp
Half-, full- or extended-day, one- to 12-week sessions with martial arts classes, fitness focused games and activities that promote teamwork and leadership.
- Website: afterschoolmn.com/summer-camp
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $160 - $2499
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-355-2259
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 5 - 11
- Location: The Cellar Gym, St. Anthony, MN
Mathematics Institute Camp
A six-day resident camp in Minneapolis to prepare for secondary level mathematics competitions.
- Website: mnmathleague.org
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $600
- Dates: Jun 24 - Jun 29
- Phone: 612-330-1788
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis, MN
Midwest 3 on 3
Four-day, full-day camp to focus on individual skill development and implementing those skills in a three on three setting.
- Website: midwest3on3.com
- Categories: Basketball, Sports/athletics
- Price: $209 - $225
- Dates: Jul 9 - Jul 12
- Phone: 763-222-6413
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 7
- Location: Maple Grove High School, Maple Grove, MN
Midwest Karate Camp
Full-day, five-day sessions with karate and kid-safe self-defense training as well as games, crafts and free time.
- Website: midwestkarate.org
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $195 - $250
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 24
- Phone: 651-592-0236
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 13
- Location: Midwest Karate, Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Community Education Camps
Half- or full-day, four-day to six-weeks with sessions covering STEM, sports, fine arts, imagination, hobbies, cooking, field trips and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mcesummer
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $75 - $1379
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 3
- Phone: 612-668-3939
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 9
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Minneapolis Sailing Center
Two-week, half- and full-day sessions (Mon.-Thu.) with classes for beginners through advanced racing emphasizing sailing, personal development, resourcefulness and environmental stewardship.
- Website: sailmpls.org
- Categories: Sailing, Sports/athletics
- Price: $270 - $540
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 16
- Phone: 612-470-7245
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis, MN
Minnehaha Academy Programs
Half-, full- and extended-day, five-day sessions with a variety of academic courses, enrichment classes, sports camps and a general day camp.
- Website: tinyurl.com/minnecamps
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $130 - $300
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 10
- Phone: 612-728-7745
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Minnehaha Academy - Lower and Middle School, Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota 4-H Camps
Three- to five-day resident camps with guided outdoor learning opportunities and traditional camp experiences. Located in Altura, Morris, Hinckley and Deerwood, Minn.
- Website: z.umn.edu/4h-camp
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $75 - $420
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-218-726-6467
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 9
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir Camp
Two-week, resident camp with choral rehearsals, spiritual reflection and a week-long tour of Minnesota.
- Website: concordiacollege.edu/HighSchoolSummerChoir
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $600
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jun 23
- Phone: 1-218-299-4186
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - completed 12
- Location: Concordia College, Moorhead, MN
Minnesota Aviation Career (ACE) Education Camp
A seven-day resident camp where students learn about aviation-aerospace industry careers including air traffic control, piloting, engineering, technicians and more.
- Website: mnacecamp.org
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $600 - $750
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jul 21
- Phone: 612-708-6840
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
- Location: Airport, Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Farmers Union Leadership Camp
Five-day resident camps to help young people become good citizens by planting the seeds of responsibility, leadership and cooperation. Open to everyone. Camps at Lake Sarah in Erskine, Minn., and Sibley State Park in New London, Minn.
- Website: mfu.org/camp
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $90 - $135
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 3
- Phone: 651-288-4066
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Sibley State Park, New London, MN
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Camps
Half- or full-day, four- and five-day sessions with nature-inspired themes like EcoSpy Academy, Where the Wild Things Are, honeybees, mud, raptors and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/arboretum2018
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $120 - $310
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 23
- Phone: 612-301-1210
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska, MN
Minnesota Life College Internship
Three-week resident camp in Richfield for students with learning differences and autism spectrum disorders to gain experience by living in an apartment, working and managing their social life.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mnlife2018
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $5000
- Dates: Jul 8 - Jul 27
- Phone: 612-869-4008
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 17 - 21
- Location: Minnesota Life College, Richfield, MN
Minnesota Select Volleyball Club Camps
Four-day, half-day sessions for both girls and boys of all experience and ability levels.
- Website: mnselect.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Volleyball
- Price: $210 - $280
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 28
- Phone: 763-391-6660, ext. 12
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Ralia Sports Center, Maple Grove, MN
Minnesota State Center of Engineering Excellence STEM Camps
Full-day, three- to four-day sessions to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
- Website: mnceme.mnsu.edu/camps
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $120 - $200
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 19
- Phone: 1-507-389-1201
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Location: Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN
Minnesota Twins Summer Camps
Five-day, full-day camps with instruction from a Twins coach, meeting current players and four game tickets. Locations in the metro area.
- Website: twinsbaseball.com/training
- Categories: Baseball, Sports/athletics
- Price: $395
- Dates: May 29 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-249-9100
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Minnesota Writing Project Camps
Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to explore writing topics and genres of interest.
- Website: tinyurl.com/umnwriting
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $200 - $400
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jun 29
- Phone: 612-625-1541
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 8
- Location: Nicholson Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Minnetonka Center for the Arts Camp
Half- and full-day, four- to five-day sessions for drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, fiber and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/minnetonkacamp
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $160 - $460
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 952-473-7361, ext. 160
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, Orono, MN
Music Camps at the SPCM
Full-day, 10-day "Children's Music Workshop" for aspiring young musicians or four-day "Maestros of the Future" music and leadership workshop.
- Website: thespcm.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Music, Special needs
- Price: $250 - $575
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 9
- Phone: 651-224-2205
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: St. Paul Conservatory of Music, St. Paul, MN
N.E.R.D. Camp
Five-day, half-, full- or extended-day sessions focused on hands-on experiences in a variety of STEM fields.
- Website: tinyurl.com/afsacamp
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $75 - $250
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jun 29
- Phone: 612-260-2662
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
- Location: Academy for Sciences & Agriculture High School, Vadnais Heights, MN
National Summer Transportation Institute
Full-day, two-week session to introduce students to transportation careers through field trips, lab activities and transportation professionals.
- Website: cts.umn.edu/summercamp
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 23 - Aug 3
- Phone: 612-626-1077
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 9
- Location: University of Minnesota Transportation and Safety, Minneapolis, MN
Nike Basketball Camps
Five-day, full-day sessions provide players with the skills and mental approach needed to compete at a high level.
- Website: tinyurl.com/nikempls
- Categories: Basketball, Sports/athletics
- Price: $285 - $295
- Dates: Jul 16 - Aug 3
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Midtown YWCA, Minneapolis, MN
Nitro-X Camps
Five-day, full-day sessions at Minnesota State colleges to work on radio-controlled cars, learn how the cars work, increase skills and race.
- Website: facebook.com/NitroXSummerCamps
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $125 - $200
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jun 29
- Phone: 1-507-381-0158
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Location: This camp has various locations.
North Mississippi Regional Park Camps
Five-day, half- or full-day naturalist-led outdoor adventures through woods, river and prairie.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mprb-northmiss
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $80 - $150
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-370-4844
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 12
- Location: North Mississippi Regional Park, Minneapolis, MN
North Star Boy's Choir Camp
Five-day, half- or full-day session to learn European boy-choir singing techniques with games, crafts, swimming and a family concert. No music experience required.
- Website: northstarboyschoir.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $45
- Dates: Aug 20 - Aug 24
- Phone: 763-221-9466
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Immanuel United Methodist Church, Corcoran, MN
North Star Camp
Eight-day resident Christian camp with vegetarian cuisine, water skiing, tubing, horseback riding, archery, crafts, climbing and more. Held near Brainerd, Minn.
- Website: northstarcamp.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Special needs
- Price: $360 - $450
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jul 22
- Phone: 1-218-829-6631
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 16
- Location: North Star Camp, Brainerd, MN
Northern Breezes Youth Sailing Camp
Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to learn how to skipper and crew a sailboat in light to moderate conditions on Medicine Lake.
- Website: tinyurl.com/breezescamp
- Categories: Sailing, Sports/athletics
- Price: $169 - $299
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 763-542-9707
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: French Regional Park, Plymouth, MN
One Heartland Camps
Four- to five-day traditional resident camps in Willow River, Minn., for youth experiencing stigma, bullying or serious health challenges.
- Website: tinyurl.com/oneheart2018
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $0 - $300
- Dates: Jun 9 - Jul 27
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Camp Heartland Center, Willow River, MN
Orono Community Education Camps
Four-day, half- and full-day sessions for sports, science, technology, environmental, academics, art, theater, dance, cooking and more.
- Website: oronocommunityed.com
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $25 - $180
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 10
- Phone: 952-449-8350
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 1 - 18
- Location: Orono Community Education, Orono, MN
Panther Basketball Camp
Four-day, half-day camp with an emphasis on gameplay, teamwork and fundamental skill development for all levels.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mounds2018
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $40
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jun 14
- Phone: 651-748-5518
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Location: Mounds Park Academy, Maplewood, MN
Perpich Center for Arts Education Camps
Five-day, half-day sessions for stop motion animation, African drumming, introduction to playwriting and more.
- Website: perpich.mn.gov
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $150 - $220
- Dates: Jun 25 - Jun 29
- Phone: 763-279-4200
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Location: Perpich Center for Arts Education, Golden Valley, MN
Phipps Art Camp
Three-day to two-week, half-, full- and extended-day classes in drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, art & nature, theater, dance and more. Based in Hudson, Wis.
- Website: thephipps.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $81 - $379
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-715-386-2305
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson, WI
Pinwheel Arts and Movement Camps
Five-day, half- and full-day sessions featuring puppets, mosaics, stilts, drumming, sci-fi, performance, fiber art, pinball, watercolor and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/pinwheel18
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $75 - $175
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-990-4235
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio, Minneapolis, MN
Pipeline STEM Camps
Five-day to four-week resident camps for math, science, engineering, computers and technology career paths. Preference given to members of groups underrepresented in science fields; $10 application fee. Sliding fee.
- Website: stcloudstate.edu/pipeline
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0 - $300
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 3
- Phone: 1-320-308-2553
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: Pipeline Camps, St. Cloud, MN
Prairie River Camp
Four- to seven-day, resident Christian sessions with traditional, horse and paintball camps. Located between Albert Lea and Blue Earth, Minn.
- Website: prairierivercamp.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $245 - $385
- Dates: Jun 19 - Jul 22
- Phone: 1-507-383-9989
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - completed 12
- Location: Prairie River Camp, Bricelyn, MN
Revolutionary Sports Camps
Half-, full- and extended-day, three- to five-day active, instruction-based sessions with single- and multiple-sport options. Locations in the metro area.
- Website: pla-it.com/camp
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $79 - $350
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-234-7782
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 14
- Location: Champions Hall, Eden Prairie, MN
Rince na Chroi Irish Dance Camp
Five-day, half- or full-day camp to learn Irish dance, music, sports and culture. No previous experience required.
- Website: tinyurl.com/rince2018
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $160 - $195
- Dates: Jul 23 - Jul 27
- Phone: 651-272-7269
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 2 - 12
- Location: E.M. Pearson Theatre, St. Paul, MN
Rock Ridge Christian Camp
Seven-day Christian based wilderness resident camp in Ely, Minn., with a high ropes course, zipline, rock climbing, rappelling, swimming and more.
- Website: shamineau.org/rockridge/index
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $360
- Dates: Jun 9 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-218-235-9508
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 18
- Location: Rock Ridge Christian Camp, Ely, MN
SAI: Summer Algebra Institute for Kids
Half-day, five-day sessions for average to gifted students to get turned on to math using songs, games and hands-on activities. Locations in Lakeville, Bloomington and Roseville.
- Website: algebraforkids.com
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $175 - $195
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 3
- Phone: 651-645-4432
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 7
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Safety Camp
Three-day, full-day session to learn about fire safety, water safety, electrical safety, personal safety and more.
- Website: ci.new-hope.mn.us
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $45 - $57
- Dates: Aug 14 - Aug 16
- Phone: 763-531-5151
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 5
- Location: Civic Center Park, New Hope, MN
Sarah Jane's Music School Summer Camps
Five-day, half-day sessions in northeast Minneapolis with a variety of music camps to choose from.
- Website: tinyurl.com/sarah2018
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $240
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 10
- Phone: 763-381-2538
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Sarah Jane's Music School, Minneapolis, MN
School Chess Association Camp
Four-day, half- or extended-day sessions featuring five levels of chess instruction, swimming, soccer, roller skating and other activities.
- Website: schoolchess.org
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $265 - $270
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 16
- Phone: 763-593-1168
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: St. Louis Park Recreation Center, St. Louis Park, MN
School of Rock Camp
Five-day, half-day sessions for Rookie Rockers, Rock 101 Band and beginner ukulele or guitar.
- Website: goo.gl/kVyXC1
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $195 - $395
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 27
- Phone: 952-934-7625
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: School of Rock, Eden Prairie, MN
Science Museum of Minnesota Camps
Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day camps with hands on activities that explore subjects such as engineering, chemistry, robotics, carpentry and coding.
- Website: smm.org/classes
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $179 - $367
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 651-221-4511
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 3 - 16
- Location: Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN
Scrubs Camp
Three-day, resident session in Cloquet, Minn., with interactive hands-on activities and field trips to explore careers in the health sciences.
- Website: tinyurl.com/scrubs2018
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, General academic
- Price: $240
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jun 22
- Phone: 1-218-879-0846
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - completed 12
- Location: Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet , MN
Sewing Camps
Half-day, five-day camps with a focus on machine sewing for both novice and experienced stitchers.
- Website: sewinglounge.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $300
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-645-7645
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 14
- Location: Sewing Lounge, St. Paul, MN
Shakespeare Institute for Teens
Full-day, three-week classes in acting, voice, movement and stage combat followed by rehearsals for a full Shakespearean production.
- Website: classicalactorsensemble.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $600
- Dates: Jul 9 - Jul 27
- Phone: 651-321-4024
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 18
- Location: Phoenix Theatre, Minneapolis, MN
Shattuck-St. Mary's School Camps
Four-day to three-week, full-day or resident camp in Faribault, Minn., with sessions for figure skating, vocal technique, soccer, goalkeeping and piano or string players.
- Website: tinyurl.com/s-sm2018
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $330 - $2500
- Dates: Jun 3 - Aug 4
- Phone: 1-507-333-1585
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Shattuck-St. Mary's, Faribault, MN
Simply ArtAble Camps
Five-day, half- and full-day camps in a variety of media, including: printmaking, mosaics, clay, comic art, plein-air, felted creatures and more.
- Website: simplyjanestudio.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $135 - $340
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-354-3961
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Simply Jane Art Studio, Minneapolis, MN
Sing Minnesota
Full-day, five-day coed session at Concordia University focusing on choral singing with drama, movement, visual arts and outdoor activities.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mnboychoir
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $350
- Dates: Aug 6 - Aug 10
- Phone: 651-292-3219
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 7
- Location: Concordia University, St. Paul, MN
Skyhawks Sports Camps
Half- and full-day introductory and intermediate level youth sports programs held four- to five-days at various locations in the metro area.
- Website: skyhawks.com/minnesota
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $89 - $249
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 24
- Phone: 651-998-0418
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 14
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Snapology Camps
Five-day, half- or full-day sessions focused around robotics, engineering, animation, science and video game design.
- Website: tinyurl.com/snapcamp
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $150 - $300
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-440-7627
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: Snapology, Minneapolis, MN
SoulSpace Humane Ed Camp
Four-day, full-day sessions at a rescue that protects farm animals from cruelty.
- Website: soulspacesanctuary.org/education.html
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $300
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 16
- Phone: 612-722-3370
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 12
- Location: SoulSpace Farm Sanctuary, New Richmond, WI
Southwest Youth Soccer Camp
Half-day, four-day camp featuring skill-building activities and games.
- Website: southwest-soccer.com
- Categories: Soccer, Sports/athletics
- Price: $75
- Dates: Aug 6 - Aug 9
- Phone: 612-703-8555
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Location: Southwest High School, Minneapolis, MN
Speak2Compete Speech Intensive
Five- and eight-day, full-day or resident camp in St. Paul for students involved in competitive speech, oral interpretation, public address and limited preparation events.
- Website: tinyurl.com/2compete
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $575 - $1200
- Dates: Jul 14 - Jul 21
- Phone: 1-507-995-7309
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN
Spirit Gymnastics Camp at Hamline
Five-day, full-, extended-day and resident camp for gymnasts of all levels.
- Website: spiritgym.com
- Categories: Gymnastics, Sports/athletics
- Price: $455 - $720
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jun 29
- Phone: 651-523-2383
- Types: Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Walker Fieldhouse, Hamline University, St. Paul, MN
St. Croix Sailing School
Full-day, five-day sessions with introductory, intermediate, advanced and racing programs. Located on the bay by downtown Hudson, Wis.
- Website: saintcroixsailingschool.org
- Categories: Sailing, Sports/athletics
- Price: $300 - $460
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 1-715-808-4114
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Saint Croix Sailing School, Hudson, WI
St. Olaf Camps
Three- to seven-day, full-, extended-day or resident camps in Northfield for theater, dance, music, chess with family camp option, traditional handwork, swimming, diving, volleyball, soccer and football.
- Website: stolaf.edu/camps
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $320 - $995
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 2
- Phone: 1-507-786-3031
- Types: Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN
St. Thomas Academy Camps
Three-day to two-week, half-day camps to advance sports skills or for Lego robotics, stop-motion animation, film making and more.
- Website: cadets.com/camp
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $60 - $225
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-454-4570
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, MN
Star Lake Camp
A four- to seven-day traditional resident camp in Pequot Lakes with both Christian and secular weeks.
- Website: starlakewildernesscamp.com
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $0 - $500
- Dates: Jun 24 - Aug 18
- Phone: 651-263-0578
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - completed 12
- Location: Star Lake Wilderness Camp, Pequot Lakes, MN
SteppingStone Theatre Camps
One- to six-week, half- and full-day sessions with a variety of theater programs to spark creativity while developing performance, collaboration and mastery in a youth-centered arts process.
- Website: steppingstonetheatre.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $175 - $425
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 651-225-9265
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: SteppingStone Theatre, St. Paul, MN
Summer at Blake
Four-day to six-week, half-, full- and extended-day camps with sessions for sports, academics, arts and Acoma day camps. Locations in Minneapolis, Hopkins, Wayzata and Minnetonka.
- Website: blakeschool.org/summer
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $110 - $1880
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 9
- Phone: 952-988-3463
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Blake School Lower and Middle School Campus, Hopkins, MN
Summertime Players
Nine-day, full-day session to sing and dance to musical theater songs and pop music followed by a full-length musical revue.
- Website: tinyurl.com/summerplayers
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $300
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 20
- Phone: 612-767-2277
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN
TAGS Gymnastics Camps
Four-day, half- and full-day gymnastics and tumbling camps in Apple Valley or Eden Prairie to learn new skills while developing strength, flexibility and coordination.
- Website: tagsgym.com
- Categories: Gymnastics, Sports/athletics
- Price: $239 - $399
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 23
- Phone: 952-431-6445/952-920-5342
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: TAGS Gymnastics, Apple Valley, MN
TGA Golf Camps
Half- or full-day, five-day sessions with instruction, course play and group pairings by age and skill.
- Website: playtga.com/chc
- Categories: Golf, Sports/athletics
- Price: $179 - $329
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 24
- Phone: 1-507-993-6377
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 14
- Location: Brookview Golf Course, Golden Valley, MN
Tamahay Camp for Girls
Two- to four-week resident camps near Akeley, Minn., with the opportunity to live in nature and learn new skills in a technology free environment.
- Website: tamahay.com
- Categories: Out state, Resident camps
- Price: $1400 - $2540
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 14
- Phone: 1-218-652-3033
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Tamahay Camp for Girls, Akeley, MN
Tennis and Life Camp
Four-day, resident and family camps to refine your strokes, emphasize strategy and also heighten your confidence, concentration and motivation.
- Website: tennisandlifecamps.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $595
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 9
- Phone: 1-507-933-8805
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN
Textile Center Camps
Five-day, half- and full-day sessions to learn to weave on a loom, create a hammock, stitch a quilt or design and sew an outfit.
- Website: tinyurl.com/textile2018
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $157 - $375
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-436-0464
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Textile Center, Minneapolis, MN
The Loft's Young Writers' Program
Five-day, full- or half-day creative writing classes to explore, dream and learn while exploring their voice and creativity.
- Website: loft.org/youth
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $262 - $524
- Dates: Jul 9 - Aug 3
- Phone: 612-215-2575
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: The Loft at Open Book, Minneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Nature Experience Camp
Five-day (Wed.-Sun.) resident conservation environmental camp.
- Website: tunecampmn.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $450
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jun 24
- Phone: 651-491-5163
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 16
- Location: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro, MN
Three Rivers Camps
More than 100 camps including extreme fishing, gnome and pirate camps, golf and sailing lessons, farm exploration, clay and photography camps, rafting and kayak adventures, Laura Ingalls and Civil War camps and more. Three- to five-day, resident, half- and full-day camps.
- Website: threeriversparks.org/summercamps
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $87 - $479
- Dates: Jun 5 - Aug 30
- Phone: 763-559-6700
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Three Rivers Park District, Plymouth, MN
ThreeSixty Journalism Camps
Two- to four-week, full-day camps to learn storytelling, complete college essays, get published, tour newsrooms and more.
- Website: threesixtyjournalism.org
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $975 - $1500
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 20
- Phone: 651-962-5269
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN
Tir na Nog Children's Theater Camp
Five-day, full-day sessions to create a play and make costumes, sets, characters and scripts.
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $230
- Dates: Jul 16 - Aug 10
- Phone: 1-319-610-5711
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 8
- Location: St. Paul Reformation Lutheran Church, St. Paul, MN
Totino-Grace Camps
Three- to five-day, half-day sessions to explore activities, expand current interests and develop emerging skills in a variety of academic, performing arts and athletic camps.
- Website: totinograce.org/summercamps
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $45 - $325
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 16
- Phone: 763-571-9116
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Location: Totino-Grace High School, Fridley, MN
Twin Cities Chess Club Camps
Four- to five-day, half- or full-day sessions at multiple locations in the metro area with game plays, lectures, tournaments and physical recreation.
- Website: twincitieschessclub.com
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $60 - $300
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 31
- Phone: 952-457-4800
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Twin Cities Jazz Workshop
Five-day, half-day sessions with an emphasis on improvisation and playing in small ensembles followed by a Saturday concert.
- Website: tcjazzworkshop.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $225 - $235
- Dates: Jul 16 - Aug 10
- Phone: 612-871-3534
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 13 - 18
- Location: Blake School, Upper Campus, Minneapolis, MN
Twin Cities Trapeze Circus Camp
Five-day, half-day sessions to learn flying trapeze and other circus disciplines with a performance at the end of the week.
- Website: tinyurl.com/tctrapeze
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $250 - $275
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-262-9477
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Twin Cities Trapeze Center, St. Paul, MN
Twin City Tennis Camps
Five-day to 12-week, half-, full and extended-day sessions for developing tennis skills. Locations in St. Paul, Plymouth, Hopkins and Golden Valley.
- Website: twincitytenniscamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $147 - $2395
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Twin Town Guitars Camps
One- to two-week, half-day sessions for rock band, ukulele or Girl Powered Rock followed by a public performance.
- Website: twintown.com/classes
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $200 - $400
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Phone: 612-822-3334
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Twin Town Guitars, Minneapolis, MN
University of Northwestern Athletic Camps
Half- or full-day, four-day camps for a variety of sports.
- Website: unweagles.com/camps
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $90 - $220
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 16
- Phone: 651-631-5219
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: University of Northwestern, Roseville, MN
Upper Midwest String Camp
Six-day resident camp in St. Joseph, Minn., for students of all abilities to develop string playing through chamber music, string orchestra and technique classes.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mnsota
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $580
- Dates: Jul 22 - Jul 27
- Phone: 1-320-363-5855
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: College of St. Bendict, St. Joseph, MN
Vertical Endeavors Climbing Camp
Five-day, half- or full-day sessions to learn proper climbing techniques in a controlled atmosphere. Locations in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Bloomington.
- Website: verticalendeavors.com/programs/summer-camps
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $250 - $375
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 17
- Phone: 651-776-1430
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 13
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Visitation School Camps
Five-day, half- or full-day sessions for STEAM, Spanish, sports, woodworking and more.
- Website: visitation.net/summer
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $106 - $310
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 3
- Phone: 651-683-1700
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Visitation School, Mendota Heights, MN
Vocal Artist Program
Seven-day resident camp in Minneapolis for singers to develop their individual voice by focusing on art song and chorus pieces with daily vocal coaching and movement sessions. Recorded audition required.
- Website: mnopera.org/camps
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $800 - $950
- Dates: Jul 8 - Jul 14
- Phone: 612-342-9573
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Ferguson Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry Hockey Camp
Seven-day resident camp in Deer River, Minn., featuring more than two hours of ice time daily.
- Website: tinyurl.com/vlm2018
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $610 - $660
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jun 16
- Phone: 1-800-331-5148
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 14
- Location: Camp Hiawatha, Deer River, MN
WMLC Camp Connections
Three- to five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for children on the autism spectrum or with other social, emotional and behavioral needs.
- Website: wmlc.biz/our-services/summer/therapeutic-recreation/camp-connections
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $210 - $624
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 23
- Phone: 952-474-0227
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: West Metro Learning Connections, Inc., Excelsior, MN
Wargo Nature Center Camps
Half- or full-day, four-day nature and educational based camps that get kids outdoors and learning about the natural world around them.
- Website: tinyurl.com/anoka2018
- Categories: Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $95 - $200
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 23
- Phone: 763-324-3350
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Wargo Nature Center, Lino Lakes, MN
Way Cool Cooking School
Four-day, half- and full-day sessions focusing on cooking and baking at themed camps each week.
- Website: waycoolcookingschool.com
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $240 - $480
- Dates: Jun 4 - Aug 30
- Phone: 952-949-6799
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 15
- Location: Way-Cool Cooking School Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie, MN
Wayzata Community Sailing Center
Five-day to four-week, half- and full-day sailing sessions with hands-on STEM based exploration of the lake, environment and ecosystem.
- Website: wayzatasailing.org
- Categories: Sailing, Sports/athletics
- Price: $295 - $545
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 952-476-5875
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Wayzata Community Sailing Center, Wayzata, MN
West Metro Horse Camp
Half-day, four-day sessions teaching how to be a good "horse hand" with events including parade of breeds and colors, demonstrations on safety and more.
- Website: westmetrohorsecamp.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $300 - $350
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 9
- Phone: 763-355-0017
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: West Metro Horse Camp, Buffalo, MN
Wilderness Inquiry Canoe and Hike Camp
Five-day family resident canoe trips in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
- Website: tinyurl.com/inquiry2018
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $295 - $595
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 26
- Phone: 612-676-9400
- Types: Other
- Ages: Family
- Location: Wilderness Inquiry, Minneapolis, MN
Wolf Ridge Camps
Four-day to three-week nature-focused resident camps near Finland, Minn., with specialty sessions such as leadership, wildlife, rock climbing, STEM, service learning and wilderness trips. Family camps available.
- Website: wolf-ridge.org/as-a/camper
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $380 - $2050
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 18
- Phone: 1-218-353-7414
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Location: Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center, Finland, MN
Wolves and Wildlife Camp
Five-day, full-day camps to learn about wolves, bears, raptors and other Minnesota wildlife.
- Website: wildlifesciencecenter.org
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $265
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 10
- Phone: 651-464-3993
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 15
- Location: Wildlife Science Center, Stacy, MN
Woodbury Figure Skating Camp
Half-day, three-day session to advance skating skills. Must be confident skating forward, backward and stopping.
- Website: tinyurl.com/skatecamp
- Categories: Sports/athletics
- Price: $175
- Dates: Jun 12 - Jun 14
- Phone: 651-738-9203
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: HealthEast Sports Center, Woodbury, MN
World Without Genocide Camp
Extended-day, three-day camp to learn to be a human rights leader.
- Website: tinyurl.com/genocide2018
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $175
- Dates: Jul 31 - Aug 2
- Phone: 651-695-7621
- Types: Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, MN
YMCA Sports Camps
Five-day, full- and-extended day sessions with a variety of sports to explore for kids of all skill levels and abilities.
- Website: ymcamn.org/summer
- Categories: General sports, Sports/athletics
- Price: $200 - $225
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-230-9622
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: This camp has various locations.
YMCA Summer Power and Uproar
Three- to five-day, full- and extended-day sessions with a variety of activities including field trips at more than 25 metro locations.
- Website: ymcamn.org/summer
- Categories: Agencies, Day camps, Metro area
- Price: $115 - $214
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 31
- Phone: 612-230-9622
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Yellow Tree Theatre Treehouse Productions
Full-day, two-week camp that ends with four public performances of "The Music Man — Kids Edition!"
- Website: yellowtreetheatre.com
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $295
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jun 22
- Phone: 763-493-8733
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Location: Yellow Tree Theatre, Osseo, MN
Young Peoples' Theatre Intensive
Full-day, two-week session to put on a play for the public while learning the many aspects of stage production such as set design, costumes, props, backstage crew and publicity. Held in Red Wing, Minn.
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $250 - $300
- Dates: Jul 23 - Aug 3
- Phone: 1-651-385-4565
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 12
- Location: Hobgoblin Music, Red Wing, MN
Youth Performance Company Camps
Five-day, half- and full-day camps for beginning and advanced students with sessions for acting, musical theater, dance, improv and more.
- Website: youthperformanceco.org/classes
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $130 - $260
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 24
- Phone: 612-623-9180 ext. 102
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Youth Performance Company, Minneapolis, MN
Zoo Camp at the Minnesota Zoo
Five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions to learn about the diversity of life through activities, animals and tours that explore ecosystems, care and conservation, STEM or Minnesota’s natural heritage.
- Website: tinyurl.com/mnzoocamp
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $150 - $600
- Dates: May 29 - Aug 31
- Phone: 952-431-9390
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, MN
iD Tech Camps
One- to two-week, full-day or resident camps to code, design video games, modify Minecraft, create with Roblox, engineer robots, work with artificial intelligence and more.
- Website: tinyurl.com/idtech2018
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $849 - $3899
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 10
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Macalester College, St. Paul, MN