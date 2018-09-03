2018 STATE FAIR ATTENDANCE

Thursday, Aug. 23: 122,695, which set a record for first-day attendance. That compares with 117,877 on the first day last year and 111,902 in 2016. The previous record for first-day attendance was 119,145 in 2010.

Friday, Aug. 24: 108,059. Last year’s second-day attendance was 125,324. In 2016, a crowd of 141,023 set the record for second-day attendance. Friday’s rainy weather probably played a role in this year’s attendance dip.

Saturday, Aug. 25: 222,194, which set a record for third-day attendance. That compares with 158,525 last year and 180,567 in 2016. The previous record was set in 1998, with 202,126 people at the fair.

Sunday, Aug. 26: 184,716. Last year’s fourth-day attendance was 197,891, and 177,906 attended in 2016.

The Grandstand crowd waved their phones during an acoustic song by Niall Horan early in his headlining Grandstand set Thursday night. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com Niall Horan was the Grandstand entertainment on the opening night of of the Minnesota State Fair Thursday night, August 23, 2018 in Falcon Heights. Maren Morris opened for him.

Monday, Aug. 27: 124,438, compared with 144,504 last year — a record-setting day — and 119,522 in 2016.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: 120,209 on a rainy day, compared with 132,120 last year and 126,354 in 2016.

Wednesday, Aug. 29: 144,940, a record for the fair’s Day 7. Last year, 119,975 attended; in 2016, the crowd numbered 118,042. The previous record was 128,966 in 2006.

Thursday, Aug. 30: 156,764, a record for the fair’s eighth day. Last year, 145,549 attended; in 2016, the crowd numbered 133,773. The previous record was 155,183 in 1995.

Friday, Aug. 31: 179,402, compared with 187,066 in 2017 and 182,926 in 2016. 2017’s attendance set the record for Day 9.

Saturday, Sept. 1: 270,426, compared with 254,431 in 2017 and 260,374 in 2016, the previous record for Day 10.

Sunday, Sept. 2: 241,102, falling just short of the record for Day 11 — 242,759 — set in 2017. The 2016 Fair saw 233,303 on this date.

Source: Minnesota State Fair