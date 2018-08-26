2018 STATE FAIR ATTENDANCE

Three days in, the Minnesota State Fair has already set two attendance records.

Thursday, Aug. 23: 122,695, which set a record for first-day attendance. That compares to 117,877 on the first day last year and 111,902 in 2016. The previous record for first-day attendance was 119,145 in 2010.

Friday, Aug. 24: 108,059. Last year's second-day attendance was 125,324. In 2016, a crowd of 141,023 set the record for second-day attendance. Friday's rainy weather probably played a role in this year's attendance dip.

Saturday, Aug 25: 222,194, which set a record for third-day attendance. That compares to 158,525 last year and 180,567 in 2016. The previous record was set in 1998, with 202,126 people at the fair. Source: Minnesota State Fair