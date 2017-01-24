Former Minneapolis police officer Jordan Davis was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for plotting with his father to be paid more than $140,000 by a Minneapolis nonprofit for a no-show job at an ice cream shop.

Davis, 36, was convicted in late June by a federal jury in Minneapolis of stealing from Community Action of Minneapolis (CAM) with help of Bill Davis, the nonprofit’s CEO. His sentence includes two years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term and restitution.

Bill Davis used CAM funds to pay his son for a job at a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop operated by CAM as a PartnerShop near the University of Minnesota.

Ben & Jerry’s waived its standard franchise fees so CAM could operate the store to provide job and entrepreneurial training to underprivileged youth facing employment challenges.

Between 2002 and October 2006, Jordan Davis was employed as manager of the Ben & Jerry’s. In October 2006, he became a full-time Minneapolis police officer and left his post with Ben & Jerry’s.

However, the elder Davis directed CAM’s fiscal staff to continue issuing his son the full paycheck he had been receiving. From November 2006 until January 2011, Jordan Davis continued being paid $1,320 biweekly from the job he left.

In addition to receiving paychecks for the no-show job, Jordan Davis also used a CAM-owned vehicle, made personal purchases using a Ben & Jerry’s debit card and received a $6,000 “bonus” check.

During this same period, the Ben & Jerry’s store was consistently losing money, forcing CAM to transfer roughly $100,000 in federal grant funding each year in order to keep the doors open.

In April 2011, CAM closed the Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShop because it could no longer afford rent for the store, and CAM terminated its youth job skills training program.

Bill Davis pleaded guilty in June to 16 counts of theft and fraud for misspending at least $800,000 in public funds while running Community Action. He has yet to be sentenced.