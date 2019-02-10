Two women were shot and killed late Saturday in southeast Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police detectives canvassed the neighborhood, near Central and University avenues, for witnesses well into the night.

Police found the women about 10:30 p.m. inside an apartment building on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE. while responding to a report of gunfire, department spokesman John Elder said.

“Officers arrived and located two adult females in an apartment, who appeared to have two gunshot wounds and they were deceased,” he said.

The complex is near Holmes Park, an elementary school, a church and a sports bar, where gunfire is a rare occurrence.

Elder described the victims as two middle-age women but said that precise circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation.

Their identities and causes of death will be released by the medical examiner’s office.

In the meantime, he said, detectives and officers were “talking to a boatload of people who may have seen something.”

Early Sunday, police responded to another double shooting, which occurred sometime after midnight in the area of 46th and Sheridan avenues N., according to scanner reports. The victims' conditions weren't immediately known.

