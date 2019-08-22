Two tour buses on a highway near the Minneapolis-St. Paul border collided late Thursday morning, and there are injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred on southbound Hwy. 280 near where E. Hennepin Avenue changes to Larpenteur Avenue, according to traffic camera images from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Emergency dispatch audio is indicating there are multiple injuries and two people are pinned. Several emergency medical vehicles have been summoned, the dispatch audio disclosed.

Responders at the scene are saying that nearby HCMC should prepare for several people to arrive needing medical treatment, the audio added. At least one person on a stretcher was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Among the more seriously injured was one of the bus drivers, a 58-year-old woman with a cut on one leg and possibly losing consciousness, according to emergency dispatch.

Traffic in the southbound lanes was blocked by the buses, which came to rest on their wheels. The northbound side of Hwy. 280 remained open.

Markings on the buses show that one belongs to Andy's Charter Service and the other by Lorenz Bus Service.

