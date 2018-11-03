An intensive hunt was underway Saturday for a pickup that was involved in a horrific hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin's Chippewa County that killed three people, including two Girl Scouts.

According to WEAU TV in Eau Claire, two young girls and one adult were fatally injured and two other children suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened at 11:41 a.m. on County Road P near the Hwy. 29 overpass. The children involved were area Girl Scouts who were walking along the county road, possibly picking up litter.

The station quoted Lake Hallie police Sgt. Dan Sokup as saying one injured victim was airlifted to a hospital and one was taken there by ambulance.

Authorities were searching for a black or dark gray Ford F-150 pickup from 2004 or 2006 with heavy front-end damage and missing both side-view mirrors.

Lake Hallie police are leading the investigation, but multiple crews responded to the scene, including Chippewa Falls police, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A Star Tribune reporter is headed to the scene. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.