A 15-year sentence is the punishment for a 35-year-old Bloomington man who broke into a woman’s Minneapolis apartment near Lake Calhoun last summer and raped her as she slept.

Davon Allen, convicted earlier in Hennepin County District Court for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, received credit during sentencing last week for the year in jail since his arrest and will serve the first 10 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The woman told police that on July 23, 2016, she awoke to find a man she didn’t know having sexual intercourse with her in her bed. When the man realized she had awakened, he fled.

Investigators found two ground-floor window screens were missing and another cut. A small patio table was spotted positioned immediately below a kitchen window. Authorities say fingerprints on a partly opened bathroom window matched those of Allen, who has been jailed many times on drug offenses.