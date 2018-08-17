12 essential songs
1. “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)”
2. “Respect”
3. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”
4. “Chain of Fools”
5. “Ain’t No Way”
6. “Think”
7. “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”
8. “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
9. “Dr. Feelgood”
10. “Rock Steady”
11. “Angel”
12. “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves”
JON BREAM
