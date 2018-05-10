Gallery: 10-year old Jayden Goldsboro smiled after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Jayden's mother, Candice Brown, helped hang a painting by Jayden in Mayor Frey's office Wednesday.

Gallery: Frey led 10-year old Jayden Goldsboro on a tour of City Hall. One stop was the City Hall library, containing historical records of the city.

For a kid who’s still working on finishing fifth grade, Jayden Goldsboro has his art career off to a good start.

Jayden’s newest patron is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who unveiled a painting he purchased from the young artist Wednesday afternoon that will now hang in the lobby of the mayor’s office.

Frey said he paid $50 for the painting after seeing it at an art exhibition called “Art Is My Weapon,” in which artists incorporate decommissioned guns into their work to highlight the impact of gun violence in their communities.

Jayden painted a picture of two pistols morphing into paintbrushes.

Jayden, who attends Edgerton Elementary in Maplewood, was introduced by Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo﻿.

“When I was painting this, I wanted to tell people that gun violence is not a good thing to be doing,” Jayden said.