Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the entire lineup for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Comic-Con International: San Diego. While he piled surprise atop surprise, comics fans may have had a sense of déjà vu. Let's explore the new Marvel slate to see why:

1. "Black Widow" (May 1, 2020): The movie is set after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," but the oft-mentioned adventure in Budapest is promised. Scarlett Johansson stars, along with David Harbour, who will play Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. The villainous Taskmaster will make his screen debut.

2. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (Disney+, fall 2020): Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their movie roles in this ex-sidekick team-up. Weirdly, Falcon has become Captain America and Winter Soldier is now called White Wolf, so the title is a bit misleading. Anyway, they'll battle Zemo (Anthony Bruhl), the villain of "Civil War."

3. "The Eternals" (November 6, 2020): This group is a bunch of immortal aliens sent by the Celestials to protect Earth from the Deviants. "Eternals" has an all-star cast, including Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

4. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Feb. 12, 2021): A master of kung fu (Simu Liu) will battle the nefarious Mandarin (Tony Leung), leader of the Ten Rings terrorist group that kidnapped Tony Stark in "Iron Man." A fake Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley, featured prominently in "Iron Man 3," but Leung is the real deal.

5. "WandaVision" (Disney+, spring 2021): The Vision (Paul Bettany) is dead, an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will appear for some reason and this all leads to the second Doctor Strange movie. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff, said, "It's gonna get weird." Yes, I'm sure it will.

6. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (May 7, 2021): Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Sorcerer Supreme, in what is described as Marvel's first horror movie. Scarlet Witch (Olsen) is apparently a big part of it.

7. "Loki" (Disney+, spring 2021): This series follows the alternate Loki created due to the Avengers' interference in the timeline in "Endgame." This version of the God of Mischief is a lot less cuddly than the one that died in "Infinity War."

8. "Hawkeye" (Disney+, fall 2021): The Avenging Archer (Jeremey Renner) trains his successor, Kate Bishop. Will be partly based on the acclaimed comic by Matt Fraction.

9. "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Nov. 5, 2021): Director Taiki Watiti will continue the more lighthearted approach to the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) he established in "­Ragnarok," and we're promised that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will also wield Mjölnir as a female Thor.

10. "What If …?" (Disney+, summer 2021): This animated series will explore alternate outcomes to major events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of them with the original actors voicing their characters. Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld") will voice Uatu, from the alien race of Watchers.