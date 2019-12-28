After interviewing designers, surveying homeowners and reviewing thousands of photos, the editorial staff at online resource Houzz compiled its list of what’s hot in home design. Here are the top 10 trends Houzz predicts will be popular in 2020:

1. Wood details amid painted cabinets. More than 40% of homeowners chose white cabinets when renovating their kitchens, according to Houzz research. Many designers are using wood accents on drawers, shelves and pullouts to break up the all-white expanse.

2. Injecting personality into dining rooms. Why shouldn’t dining room decor feel as special as the occasions it hosts? Designers are elevating the dining experience with color, pattern and lighting.

3. Bathroom seating. To bring a more relaxing, spalike experience to the bathroom, designers are incorporating built-in benches or movable stools so there’s a seat that’s not the toilet for removing slippers or browsing the internet.

4. Wood or tile tub aprons. Wrapping the tub apron in wood or tile is a low-cost way to add visual impact.

5. Soft colors in kitchens. The white-hot, all-white kitchen of recent years is being softened with light grays and blues.

6. Double floating vanities. A popular choice, as freeing up floor space makes a bathroom look roomier.

7. Cheerful laundry rooms. Bright colors and lively patterns help relieve the drudgery of this household chore.

8. Even bolder powder rooms. Building on the recent trend for high-impact powder rooms, designers are wrapping the whole space in a splashy wallpaper or other eye-catching material.

9. Range hoods with wood accents. This focal point in the kitchen is a good place to add the warmth and texture of wood details.

10. Warm colors. Neutrals remain popular, though Houzz has seen a warming trend with an increase in the use of shades such as coral and ocher.