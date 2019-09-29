A person was shot Saturday night in downtown Minneapolis and died from the injuries, according to Minneapolis police.

A 911 call came in at 10:21 p.m. after a shooting at Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street, according to police spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington. The victim was transported to HCMC, she said, but hied at the hospital. Police released no further details.

The number of shootings in the First Precinct, which includes downtown, is up from last year. According to police, most of the shootings take place in Downtown West, the district where most downtown bars and clubs are located.