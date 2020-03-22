Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured two others Sunday night.
At 4:17 p.m., police responded to the 5100 block of James Avenue North on a report of a shooting. While officers were en route, they received information that multiple people had been shot. When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds, one of them with life-threatening injuries. All three men were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where one died.
Police believe a confrontation occurred at the front door of a residence and shots were fired, striking the three men. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Finding alternatives to road salt as water contamination grows
Researchers look at alternatives to chloride to treat icy roads in effort to protect Lake Superior.
Minneapolis
1 dead, 2 injured in Minneapolis shooting Sunday night
The suspect fled on foot, police said.
North Metro
Teen run over in Blaine held by brother as he was dying, says mom; driver jailed
A spirited and determined 16-year-old was just getting back into the swing of riding a bike again after an injury when he was run over…
National
Local leaders warn Wisconsin governor: Voters at risk
Scores of local leaders sent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers a letter Sunday warning him that the state isn't doing enough to protect voters from the coronavirus as the spring election approaches.
Coronavirus
Minn. to dentists: Keep working; two counties see 1st COVID-19 cases
Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to transport personal protective equipment needed by health care workers. The state's number of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 to 169.