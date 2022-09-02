School supply drive

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Hold a school supplies drive — great group opportunity. Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, markers, scissors, pencils, rulers, etc. are most needed. kinf.org.

Sew helpful

The American Sewing Guild is celebrating National Sewing Month (September) with community service stitching. Events throughout the month around the metro area to sew for a variety of charities. asg-mpls-stpaul.org.

Tutor teens

Quincy House in Mounds View serves at-risk teens dealing with depression, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, truancy, self-injury and homelessness. Tutors needed to help with homework programs in math, science, social studies or English. quincyhouse.org.

The Works Museum

The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families. Open to the public as well as tailored workshops and field trip programming. Wide range of opportunities available.theworks.org.

Be a photographer

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Photographer needed for publicity and events. Flexible scheduling but must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org.

Care for foster pets

Ruff Start Rescue seeks foster homes for rescued animals. Responsible to love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for the pets. Take animals to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org.

Work the front desk

Assist PRISM in their office in Golden Valley. Greet visitors, answer phones and other projects as requested. Flexible scheduling including evenings and weekends. prismmpls.org.

Cook a meal

Assist Loves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old welcome with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org.

Volunteer as a family

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org.

Groceries for all

Good Grocer, a nonprofit grocery store in south Minneapolis, is seeking volunteers. Help with stocking, organizing, cleaning or cashiering. Volunteers receive 20% off groceries by volunteering for a single shift of 2 1/2 hours a month. This helps the store provide food to those in need with discounts up to 70%. goodgrocer.org

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.