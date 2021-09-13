NEW YORK — It was just a coincidence, a postponement borne of Hurricane Henri, that brought the Twins to Yankee Stadium on Monday. But somehow it seems preordained, doesn't it? The end to the Twins' two-year reign as American League Central champions has long been inevitable, but what more appropriate way to clinch it than with yet another rip-your-heart-out loss to the Yankees?

Minnesota was mercifully, mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on their most cursed diamond, blowing a five-run lead over the final four innings and absorbing a 6-5 walk-off loss that completes New York's cruel four-game sweep of the Twins begun three weeks ago.

Gary Sanchez did the honors this time, lining a one-out single into the left-field corner in the 10th inning off Ralph Garza, Jr., scoring courtesy runner Gleyber Torres from second base.

The Twins owned a 5-0 lead just 11 batters into the game, thanks to a flurry of home runs by Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton off Luis Gil, a former Twins prospect. But as is so often the case for a team that is now 2-21 in Yankee Stadium, counting postseason, over the last seven years, things started to crumble slowly and then all at once.

DJ LeMahieu drove in a run off Kyle Berraclough with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Joey Gallo, who had bunted to break up the Twins' no-hitter in the fifth inning, chipped away with a home run off Tyler Duffey in the seventh. And after Duffey walked a pair of hitters in the eighth, on calls that so annoyed manager Rocco Baldelli that he was ejected for expressing that opinion, Alex Colome threw a pitch that helped finish off a team whose fate he helped seal with similar ones in April.

After throwing three pitches below the strike zone to Aaron Judge, 0-for-5 in their meetings when Colome wasn't a Twin, the erstwhile closer left a cutter letter-high in the middle of the plate. It landed just to the right of the Yankees' bullpen, setting off a celebration in the stadium and affixing a seventh blown save to Colome's 2021 resume.

The righthander, his streak of six consecutive successful saves snapped, recovered to strike out the next four hitters, sending the game to extra innings, but the eventual outcome felt inescapable.

This being New York, there had to be collateral damage for the Twins, too. It came in the form of a strained lower abdomen for starter John Gant, who threw only 12 pitches before signaling for trainer Michael Salazar and coming out of the game.

There might have been a little pain on the Twins' side, too, when watching Gil, a rookie who might reasonably be in their own starting rotation today if not for a minor, almost unnoticed mid-winter transaction made nearly four years ago. Gil, just a 19-year-old prospect who had never even pitched in the United States when the Twins shipped him to New York in exchange for reserve outfielder Jake Cave in February 2018, made his fifth career start — and his worst, though eight strikeouts and three shutout innings to finish his day showed what a future he may have.

Gil, who set a major-league record by opening his career with three consecutive scoreless starts totally 15 2/3 innings, threw a first-inning changeup that Polanco whacked 421 feet into the right-field stands, scoring Luis Arraez ahead of him. Sano soon pounded a first-pitch fastball two rows deep in left field, scoring Josh Donaldson, too.

And Buxton launched his first career Yankee Stadium home run leading off the third inning, crushing a pitch nearly identical to Sano's to the nearly identical spot.

The home-run barrage was disorienting, and not only because Gil had not allowed a home run in his 19 career innings to that point. It also handed the Twins a 5-0 lead, the first time they had the Yankees at a disadvantage in their Bronx ballpark in 35 innings dating back to 2019, and a near-reversal of the Yankees' three straight 6-0 leads when the Twins were here three weeks ago.

Monday's game was a makeup of the fourth game of that series, postponed when Hurricane Henri made landfall in the area, and it was the second time in a month that the Twins interrupted a homestand to travel for a one-game stay. They beat the Tigers, 3-2 in Detroit during an 18-hour visit on Aug. 30.