Host Michael Rand gets swept up by NFL quarterback talk in late January, showing again the power of the league. He tries to get a baseline for the free agent market on Kirk Cousins, who figures to be the most coveted QB potentially available via that route. Which teams could afford him? How many teams flat-out need quarterbacks? How does the draft order affect the Vikings and everyone else?

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand on three subjects: The Wolves' big win over Oklahoma City (and what they still might need before the trade deadline); the Jorge Polanco trade; and an underrated Vikings offseason storyline.

33:00: Officials missed a clear foul on an Anthony Edwards dunk Monday against Oklahoma City. When given a chance to own up to the mistake, the NBA botched it again.

