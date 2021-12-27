WOLVES GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Boston * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have lost nine consecutive games to the Celtics since February 2016. With health and safety protocols nabbing more and more players, the Wolves have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak. This is the first of back-to-back home games; the Wolves will play host to New York on Tuesday before going on the road for three games. Since the Wolves played last, G D'Angelo Russell and C Naz Reid entered the league's health and safety protocols, joining C Karl-Anthony Towns, F Taurean Prince, F Jarred Vanderbilt, G Anthony Edwards and McKinley Wright IV. G Josh Okogie and G Patrick Beverley have come out of the protocols; both are listed as questionable with what is termed "return to competition conditioning.''

Boston update: The Celtics list seven players as out because of health and safety protocols: F Bruno Fernando, C Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, F Aaron Nesmith, F Josh Richardson and G Dennis Schroder. C Robert Williams is listed as questionable for the same reason. But the Celtics have four of their top five scorers available in F Jayson Tatum (25.6), G Jaylen Brown (22.6), F Al Horford (12.2) and G Marcus Smart (10.9).

KENT YOUNGBLOOD