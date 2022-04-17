5 p.m. vs. San Jose Sharks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild will likely be without LW Tyson Jost after he exited the game Saturday with a lower-body injury. Ds Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) and LW Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) remain sidelined. G Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start. Since joining the team in a trade from Chicago, Fleury is 5-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. He's 16-5-4 with a 1.78 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in his career vs. San Jose. The Wild is 4-5-2 in the second half of a back-to-back this season.

Sharks update: This is the last of five straight road games for the Sharks, who were in action Saturday night at Dallas. Before facing the Stars, San Jose fell in a shootout to Chicago on Thursday. That was the team's eighth straight loss (0-5-3). On Saturday, the Sharks signed C Thomas Bordeleau to a three-year contract after he left Michigan and turned pro earlier in the week. Bordeleau will join the team in Minnesota.