LAS VEGAS – The Wild won't be the only team traveling back to Minnesota.

So will the Vegas Golden Knights.

After shrugging off its scoring funk with a less-is-more strategy, the Wild extended its season and forced a Game 6 back at Xcel Energy Center by outlasting Vegas 4-2 on Monday in front of an announced crowd of 12,156 at T-Mobile Arena.

The next must-win for the Wild, which trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, is Wednesday in St. Paul.

"We're not going to start dreaming about winning the series until we get it done," Wild defenseman Ian Cole said. "But this was a great first step in that process."

Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway each scored their first goals of these playoffs, combining in the first period to give the Wild a lead it would narrowly preserve after coming close to blowing it on multiple occasions while racking up just 14 shots.

The final shot was Nico Sturm's empty-netter with 39 seconds remaining in the game as Vegas swarmed Wild goalie Cam Talbot with an extra attacker.

Talbot, shelled with 22 shots in the second period, made 38 saves, and Marc-Andre Fleury had 10 for Vegas.

"If you replay that game nine times out of 10, you probably win," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. "We didn't tonight."

This breakthrough by the Wild offense started early and after the team fell behind to the Golden Knights.

While the Wild was still searching for its first shot on net, Vegas opened the scoring after captain Mark Stone got loose in the Wild's zone and wired a puck by Talbot's glove 8 minutes, 14 seconds into the first period for his series-leading fourth goal.

But the Wild responded only 52 second later, converting on its first shot of the game.

Late in his shift, Mats Zuccarello led a rush into the offensive zone and dished off to a wide-open Kaprizov for a rising shot that handcuffed Fleury, and ended the Wild's scoreless skid at 120:36.

On the team's third shot, the Wild scored again, this time after Parise batted a bounce off the end boards off Fleury and into the net at 11:57. Parise, who was promoted from the fourth line to skate alongside Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman, is the Wild's all-time leader in playoff goals (15) and points (35).

"There was a lot of emotion behind that one," Parise said. "I was pretty happy to see that one go in."

And then with 3:26 to go in the first, Greenway put the Wild up 3-1 on his third straight shot against Fleury, a determined finish after Greenway hauled the puck through the neutral zone and into Vegas territory for his first goal of the series and second career in the playoffs.

Wild rookie defenseman Calen Addison, who was making his postseason debut in place of the injured Carson Soucy, earned his first career point on the play for his assist during a give-and-go with Greenway.

Overall, the Wild scored three times on just six shots. The three goals are also the most by the Wild in the first period in the team's playoff history.

BOXSCORE: Wild 4, Vegas 2

Much like the first, the Golden Knights were in control to begin the second.

And again, they took advantage of the pressure.

Soon after Marcus Foligno saved a goal by sweeping a puck away from the goal line after it got behind Talbot, Alec Martinez scored on a one-timer from inside the right faceoff circle on the power play at 9:43. Vegas' power play finished 1-for-2, while the Wild didn't get an opportunity.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights outshot the Wild 14-0 before the Wild put its first shot on net of the period — a 30-plus foot wrister by Nick Bonino with 7:15 to go in the second. And that was the lone shot the Wild had in the period, a franchise low for a single period in a playoff game.

At the other end, the Golden Knights continued to swarm the Wild. Alex Tuch came close on three shots to tying the game before the period mercifully ended for the Wild with the team still sporting a slim one-goal lead after being outshot 22-1.

"It's basically down to two games," said DeBoer, "and we've got to find a way to win one of them."