LAS VEGAS – Nick Bonino arrived at Xcel Energy Center for a game Wednesday two hours before puck drop, as he normally does, and went through his usual warmup.

But before that, his day was far from typical.

Bonino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their third child, a son named Bowie, on Wednesday afternoon before Game 6 against Vegas in St. Paul.

"My plan was to play the whole day," said Bonino, 33. "Everything was smooth. The baby and mom were healthy, and [I was] able to get to the game at 6 [p.m.] and then felt a little bit tired in warmups. But Game 6, elimination game, those are easy to get up for. I thought it was great to be a part of a win like that."

After getting to the hospital around 7 a.m., Lauren delivered Bowie at approximately 2:30 p.m. and Bonino spent time with them while also trying to grab a snooze on the couch before taking off for the game.

The Boninos met at Boston University, where both were standout hockey players. Nick Bonino played on a national championship team at BU, and won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lauren Cherewyk, who was from St. Albert, Alberta, had 33 goals and 38 assists in 144 games for the Terriers women's team from 2007-11. They married in 2014.

The veteran forward faced another goodbye when he had to travel to Vegas for Game 7 on Friday; daughters Maisie and Isobel are also home with Lauren.

"He's a day old, but we're in the playoffs," Bonino said. "We've got help at home with Lauren's family, so these are things we were ready for."

Bright lights of Game 7

Half of the players in the Wild's lineup suited up for the first Game 7 of their careers on Friday, one of the brightest spotlights in pro sports let alone the NHL and Stanley Cup playoffs.

"When you're a kid playing road hockey or shooting on the net in your backyard or front of your garage, you're always talking about Game 7 game winner," coach Dean Evason said. "We're all kids, right? We're all kids playing a game."

Bonino brought the most Game 7 experience to the ice for the Wild, appearing in six Game 7s before Friday. Ian Cole, who like Bonino won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, was next with five previous games. Marcus Johansson, who's out because of a broken left arm, has logged the most Game 7s among Wild players with eight.

Four players in action for the Wild on Friday also participated in the team's last Game 7, a 5-4 overtime win at Colorado on April 30, 2014.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon tied the game at 4 with 2 minutes, 27 seconds to go in the third period, and Nino Niederreiter scored 5:02 in overtime to seal the comeback. Aside from Spurgeon, defensemen Ryan Suter and Jonas Brodin and winger Zach Parise were also part of the rally.

"We trailed the entire game and we kept tying it up, and I remember Jared scoring that late one to make it 4-4 and [goalie Ilya Bryzgalov] coming in and shutting the door and then all of a sudden Nino getting that game-winner for us," Parise said. "It was an exciting game. It was awesome for us as a team.

"There's just that special thing about Game 7s from a player's perspective, what's on the line. They're the games you want to play in, and then also from a fan's perspective, they're always exciting to watch."

Crunch time

Matt Dumba delivered one of the biggest hits of the series in Game 6, crunching former Wild winger Alex Tuch while Tuch was looking to exit the Golden Knights zone.

Although the hit wasn't dirty, Dumba was still approached by Vegas' Alec Martinez to fight and Dumba pumped his arms to the crowd as he skated off to the penalty box to sit five minutes for fighting.

"You're never going to match that guy's energy level and his excitement to play the hockey game," Evason said. "He's a physical player, and he has that in his game. It was an opportunity to obviously step up in the middle of the ice, and he took to it."

After the game, Dumba was wearing the player of the game bucket hat.

"It's not always goals that can swing momentum," Bonino said. "It's a lot of little things and like Dumbs did there, he stepped up on one of their top players and made a great hit, clean hit. I thought we've been physical all series, and then he answers the bell there and fights Martinez. So, it definitely got us going. He got the crowd going. Yeah, we definitely fed off that for sure."

Injury update

Defenseman Carson Soucy skated Friday morning with the Wild in Vegas and is progressing from an upper-body injury, Evason said, but Soucy remained sidelined for Game 7 after also missing the previous two contests.