STOCKHOLM — The Wild are bringing their losing streak back to Minnesota.

After falling 4-3 to the Maple Leafs in overtime on Sunday in front of 13,356 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, the Wild completed the NHL Global Series on a season-worst five-game skid.

Toronto's William Nylander broke a 3-3 tie with 1 minute, 51 seconds to go in overtime after the Wild rallied in the third period.

Down 3-1, Jake Middleton scored on a shot through traffic at 6:10 and then Mats Zuccarello deflected in a Brock Faber shot at 8:42.

Before that, Toronto was in comeback mode after the Wild's Jon Merrill opened the scoring just 2 minutes, 37 seconds into the first period.

Auston Matthews responded on the power play (1-for-2) at 12:43 before former Gopher Matthew Knies buried the go-ahead goal with 1:37 left in the first. Then at 4:22 of the third, Morgan Rielly doubled the Leafs' lead on a screened shot.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves, while Joseph Woll made 33 stops for the Leafs, who denied all three Wild power plays.