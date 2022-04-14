Ben Goessling and Michael Rand take a two weeks out look at the NFL draft and try to project what the Vikings will do with the No. 12 pick. Almost everyone is projecting them to take a cornerback — which is a smart and logical move — but other options are in play.
Plus Goessling and Rand will get into Kirk Cousins' comments earlier in the week about retiring as a member of the Vikings and answer a bunch of burning listener questions.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Who will Vikings pick at No. 12? Is Kirk Cousins here forever?
Almost everyone is projecting them to take a cornerback — which is a smart and logical move — but other options are in play.
Gophers
Gophers' Lexy Ramler, Mya Hooten score big at NCAA women's gymnastics meet
As a team, the Gophers did not advance to Saturday's finals, but Ramler and Hooten are in the running for top-three event finishes.
Sports
Sex abuse case in snowboarding exposes flaws in reporting
When former members of the U.S. snowboarding team wanted to report sex-abuse allegations against a longtime coach, they received conflicting information that left them unsure of where to turn — or whether they wanted to pursue the cases at all.
Twins
Dereck Rodriguez comes full circle when he finally debuts for Twins
Drafted as an outfielder 11 years ago, the son of a Hall of Famer was converted to pitching and had success with the Giants.
Sports
Irvin pitches into 7th, A's take 3 of 4 from Rays, 6-3
Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning,and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 Thursday to take three of four from the Rays,