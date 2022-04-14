Ben Goessling and Michael Rand take a two weeks out look at the NFL draft and try to project what the Vikings will do with the No. 12 pick. Almost everyone is projecting them to take a cornerback — which is a smart and logical move — but other options are in play.

Plus Goessling and Rand will get into Kirk Cousins' comments earlier in the week about retiring as a member of the Vikings and answer a bunch of burning listener questions.

