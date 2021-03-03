RED ZONE RELIABLE

Kyle Rudolph ranks second to Steve Jordan for receptions (453 to 498) and receiving yards (4,488 to 6,307) by a Vikings tight end. But Rudolph caught 20 more touchdown passes than Jordan; in that category, Rudolph trails only four other Vikings all-time.

Cris Carter 110

Randy Moss 92

Anthony Carter 52

Sammy White 50

Kyle Rudolph 48