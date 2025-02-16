Monday is Presidents Day, a U.S. holiday when most government offices and stock markets are closed. Here’s a list of what is open and closed in the Twin Cities area.
What’s open, closed on Presidents Day holiday in the Twin Cities area
Banks and government offices will be closed, but most stores and one key museum will be open this Presidents Day.
Grocery stores: Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.
Malls: Many stores will be open.
Post offices: Closed, with no regular mail service.
Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank in-store and traditional branches will be closed.
Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green Red lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Northstar will have service. Call Metro Mobility for service.
Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.
Museums: The Minnesota Children’s Museum is normally closed every Monday but will be open on this special holiday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other museums including the Walker Art Center, Minnesota History Center, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Mill City Museum and the Bell Museum are closed every Monday.
Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
Schools: Many public schools will be closed, and the University of Minnesota will be open. Call for hours.
Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.
