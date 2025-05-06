What your net worth statement is telling you

A summary of all your assets and liabilities is a crucial first step toward getting a better handle on your finances. Before you start putting together a net worth spreadsheet, gather as much information as you can to get the best sense of what it can tell you.
Overall net worth (assets minus liabilities)
The ultimate insight from a net worth statement is exactly what it says: the net worth number, which is simply assets minus liabilities. The number in isolation doesn't tell you too much, but it is a useful benchmark to track over time. A negative net worth figure would obviously indicate room for improvement.
Debt ratio
To calculate your debt ratio, you'll need to add up all required monthly debt payments, including mortgage payments, student loans, auto loans, and credit card debt. Then take the total and divide it by your monthly gross (pretax) income. Lower is better for this number, and any number greater than 43% will likely create problems in obtaining or refinancing a mortgage.
Emergency fund
Most financial advisors recommend keeping at least three to six months' worth of monthly living expenses in cash or other low-risk, highly liquid assets to cover a sudden job loss or other unforeseen events, such as car repairs, appliance replacement, or other home repairs. Some investors may want to keep closer to 12 months' worth of expenses in cash if variable pay makes up a significant portion of their total compensation.
Division of assets between partners