What your net worth statement is telling you

There's no particular reason why the allocations need to be exactly one third each, but the principle of equitable distribution helps avoid assets that are out of balance in any particular area. In particular, it's wise to avoid an overly large concentration in residential real estate because it's not particularly liquid. Investors should generally direct most of their savings toward tax-deferred retirement accounts, but once those have accumulated a healthy balance, it can make sense to steer some savings toward taxable accounts.