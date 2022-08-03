What Is Causing Simultaneous Heat Waves?

Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook from AM Wednesday to PM Monday. After Tuesday's heat blast and few overnight storms, things will be a little quieter for the remainder of the week. The weekend gets a little rocky with a few t-storms possible Friday night and into the weekend. Stay tuned.

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the extended precipitation outlook through the weekend. Spotty showers and storms will once again develop late Friday into the weekend with a few pockets of heavy rainfall, but it doesn't appear to be too widespread.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to mostly dry weather over the last few weeks, parts of Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, are now under severe and moderate drought conditions.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows temps warming into the 70s and 80s across much of the state, which will be closer to average for this time of the year. Some locations across the southern part of the state will still be near 90F, which will be above average, but it certainly won't be as hot as it was on Tuesday.

Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Wednesday will still be quite warm, but certainly not as hot as it was on Tuesday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average. There could also be a few lingering t-showers close to home in the early morning hours, but much of the day will remain dry.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Wednesday shows temperatures starting in the mid/upper 70s and warming into the upper 80s by the afternoon. West to northwesterly winds will be breezy with gusts to 20mph to 30mph especially during the afternoon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows above average temperatures continuing over the next 5 days. The hottest day will be on Friday with readings in the low/mid 90s, which will be nearly +10F above average. We'll cool down a bit late weekend with highs warming closer to average in the low/mid 80s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows at or above average temperatures over the next 5 to 7 days. Minneapolis could once again see highs in the 90s a few days through the weekend and into next week. Note that Tuesday was the 15th day with highs at 90F or warmer this year. The average number of 90F days or warmer in Minnesota is around 13.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, there appears to be several days with highs at or above average. There could even be a few more days with highs in the 90s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps for much of the nation with the exception of the Desert Southwest, where monsoon storms will be possible and also across the Northeast.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic States, but drier weather will settle in across the Central US and especially across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

What Is Causing Simultaneous Heat Waves?

By Paul Douglas

Europe's recent heat wave shattered records, and now the Pacific Northwest is experiencing one of the hottest weeks in recorded history. Seattle saw 6 straight days of 90+ for the first time ever. Portland reported 7 straight days of 95+ for the first time ever.

Scientists increasingly believe these global heat waves maybe linked. Jet stream steering winds have experienced unusual contortions known as a "wave number 7 pattern", with 7 bulges of hot air penetrating unusually far north, simultaneously. This may be another symptom of a warming world.

Tuesday's heat spike has faded, with a fresh northwest breeze lowering temperatures and humidity levels today. After a comfortable Thursday low 90s return Friday, and an approaching (slow-moving) cool front may squeeze out significant rain from showers and T-storms Saturday and Saturday night. Not exactly drought-busting rain, but a free watering nonetheless.

I see a run of 80s next week, closer to normal, as the heat wave is pushed well south of Minnesota.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, fresh breeze. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Winds: NNW 10-15. Low: 64.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Winds: E 5-10. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Showers and T-storms likely. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 72. High: 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny with very light winds. Winds: S 3-8. Wake-up: 67. High: 83.

MONDAY: Blue sky, quite pleasant. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Sunny streak continues. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 84.

This Day in Weather History

August 3rd

1831: Unseasonably cool air moves into Minnesota with light frost reported at Ft. Snelling.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 3rd

Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1941)

Average Low: 65F (Record: 46F set in 1971)

Record Rainfall: 2.36" set in 2002

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 3rd

Sunrise: 6:01am

Sunset: 8:36pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 35 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 25 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 2 minute

Moon Phase for August 3rd at Midnight

1.2 Days Before First Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows well above average for many locations along and east of the Rockies. Strong to severe storms will be possible from The Great Lakes to the Middle Mississippi Valley.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through PM Thursday will be a little unsettle along a front moving east through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with pockets of heavy rainfall. There will also be areas of t-showers in the Southwest with locally heavy rainfall as well.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found in the Desert Southwest with some monsoon storms. There could also be heavier pockets of rain from the Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley and into the Middle Mississippi Valley.

Climate Stories

"Climate change is disrupting our food system, which makes it vulnerable to new crises"

"In Kansas, more than 2,000 cattle died in a record heat wave. In Tunisia, fires razed fields of grain to the ground. In southern China, historic flooding damaged almost 100,000 hectares of crops. In northern Italy, a farm lobby warned that drought could claim half the region's agricultural output. That was just June. The global food supply is taking a hit from pandemic-driven labor shortages, supply-chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine. Underlying it all is the climate crisis. "Without a doubt, it's always there. And it's now always going to be there," said Ed Carr, the director of the International Development, Community, and Environment Department at Clark University."

See more from Business Insider HERE:

"SHOCKING NEW IMAGES SHOW MAJOR US LAKE DROP TO LOWEST RECORDED WATER LEVELS"

"The once mighty Great Salt Lake in Utah is now at its lowest level since records began in 1847, sitting at a measly 4,190 ft above sea level — that's almost ten feet lower than the original recorded level, according to the US Geological Survey. Satellite images shared by the European Space Agency really drive home just how horrifyingly drastic the consequences of the lake's decline have been. Vast swathes of the lake now lay barren and exposed, resulting in massive clouds of dangerous dust, a desolate demonstration of the consequences of human-driven climate change."

See more from Futurism HERE:

"Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)"

"High-speed solar winds from a "hole" in the sun's atmosphere are set to hit Earth's magnetic field on Wednesday (Aug 3.), triggering a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) made the prediction after observing that "gaseous material is flowing from a southern hole in the sun's atmosphere," according to spaceweather.com. Coronal holes are areas in the sun's upper atmosphere where our star's electrified gas (or plasma) is cooler and less dense. Such holes are also where the sun's magnetic field lines, instead of looping back in on themselves, beam outward into space. This enables solar material to surge out in a torrent that travels at speeds up to 1.8 million miles per hour (2.9 million kilometers per hour), according to the Exploratorium, a science museum in San Francisco."

See more from Live Science HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX