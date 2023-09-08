Introduction; Host Michael Rand watched the Lions rally to beat Kansas City 21-20 and had an uh-oh moment. That was supposed to be a banked loss for Detroit. Now everyone else in the NFC North is chasing the Lions this weekend. It puts even more pressure on the Vikings to win their soft opener against Tampa Bay, even as this roster looks to have a lot of holes.

7:00: Rand and Star Tribune writer/editor Jeff Day join forces again for Part II of their Vikings series — this time on the worst moments in franchise history. A lot of the moments were no-brainers. But what order? That was a big question. Hopefully this is more cathartic than painful.

43:00: Things Rand wants to see from four teams this weekend.

