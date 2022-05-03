A sugar beet can take the cold.

It's the wetness now preventing farmer Neil Rockstad from entering his fields in the heart of Red River Valley.

"If I had to guess, it'll take two weeks of drying weather before we will be able to get into the field," said Rockstad, who farms outside Ada in Norman County.

He's not alone. If this dreary, soggy conclusion to winter has soured spirits, it's also thwarted farmers' best-laid planting plans.

Most Minnesota acreages — from southern corn planters to northwestern wheat fields — are vacant for the moment as producers wait for spring temperatures, sunshine and dry winds to kickstart their crops.

The latest weekly report from USDA on Monday showed startling lags in the state's planting statistics: less than 1% of corn and soybeans are planted; only a full 1% of barley, potatoes, and beets are planted.

Last year — admittedly an early entry year — saw over 70% of beets laid out. Even on a 5-year average, nearly 40% of beets are planted by May's arrival.

But it's been a cold and rainy spring across Minnesota. Record rain and snow fell in Grand Forks and Fargo. St. Cloud averaged below 40 degrees throughout May. Rain-choked creeks are swelling along farms outside Winona.

On Monday, Harrison Weber, executive director of Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association, read with displeasure the temperature gauge on his pick-up.

"39 degrees," said Weber. "We've just had very few days of sunlight."

Forecasters predict 60-degrees across the state by the weekend. But even with warmer temperatures, the soil needs time to dry.

Charlie Vogel, CEO of the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, said 2013 was the last time farmers saw such a dilatory planting season.

Crop insurance, he notes, can aid lost harvests due to delayed planting. In 2019, farmers recouped $4 billion in claims on more than 19 million acres damaged by moisture. But no one wants those payments, which cover only part of the sunk costs.

"There's still time," said Vogel. "But it's not normal."

Once (and if) Mother Nature does hit a steady string of typical May days, planters can catch up fast. Monday's USDA report noted that between 30% and 40% of a corn crop can be planted in one week.

Richard Syverson farms north of Benson in west central Minnesota. Once the weather turns, he'll spend roughly six working days at 12-hours-a-day in his planter getting in his corn.

"By the time the soil is fit to go, we'll go day-and-night," said Syverson. "I don't think we start to lose a lot of yield until after the 10th."

"But, of course, the 10th is coming right up here."

According to the University of Minnesota Extension, corn crops historically lose ground when planted after the middle of May. After May 30, yield predictions go bleak — contracting more than 1% a day.

Wet springs are not uncharted territory. According to USDA data going back to 1979, this latest is the 9th season corn farmers have planted 1% or less by May.

In Minneapolis, Scott Endres, owner of Tangletown Gardens and the adjacent Wiseacre Eatery, said he's learned to be flexible with the "weather department," encouraging backyard growers to indulge cool season kales and grasses, pansies and violas. At their CSA farm 40 minutes west of the Twin Cities, the staff has only lately been able to get into the fields after frost cleared.

But Endres says they're prepared for a super-charged Minnesota summer.

"When Mother Nature decides she's done having her trysts with Jack Frost, it just happens so quickly," said Endres. "The light switch gets turned on, and there's plenty for everyone on that day."