It appears Wayzata is in playoff mode.

The defending Class 4A champion Trojans, riding a 10-game winning streak, held down the No. 1 spot in the boys basketball Metro Top 10. Seven of their wins in that stretch have been by double digits, and the average margin of victory this season for the Lake Conference champions is 17.3 points.

Northwest Suburban Conference powers Totino-Grace and Park Center follow in the next two positions. Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace is No. 2 and won the Northwest Suburban title, sweeping the No. 3 Pirates in the process.

Class 2A juggernaut Breck moved up one spot to No. 4, while No. 6 Minnetonka fell four places after back-to-back loses to Edina and No. 5 Hopkins. The Royals won at Minnetonka and DeLaSalle on consecutive days, a challenging feat for any team.

The final four spots remained the same: No. 7 Shakopee, No. 8 Lakeville North, No. 9 Farmington and No. 10 Minneapolis Washburn, although the last two flipped positions following the Millers' 75-72 setback at Blake.

This Week's Marquee Matchup

Minnetonka at Wayzata, 7 p.m., Friday

The Trojans have wrapped up the Lake Conference title, and this might appear to be a meaningless game to some. That is hardly the case. There are still bragging rights to be determined in this rivarly. Wayzata won the season's first matchup 98-87, led by senior forward Jackson McAndrew (31 points) and sophomore guard Christian Wiggins (22 points). The Trojans raced to a 14-point lead at halftime in that one, but look for the Skippers to keep it closer this time.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (24-1). Last week: 1

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (21-4). Last week: 3

3. Park Center (21-3). Last week: 4

4. Breck (2A) (24-1). Last week: 5

5. Hopkins (19-5). Last week: 6

6. Minnetonka (19-5). Last week: 2

7. Shakopee (20-4). Last week: 7

8. Lakeville North (19-5). Last week: 8

9. Farmington (18-6). Last week: 10

10. Minneapolis Washburn (22-3). Last week: 9